Metro Crossword Answers February 18th 2017

admin Metro

Clue Solution
Very obvious BLATANT
Large ball-filled cushion BEANBAG
Deep distress ANGUISH
Dominate, rule the … ROOST
Clumsy INEPT
Detestable HATEFUL
Rehear (court case) RETRY
Tribal senior ELDER
Positive electrode ANODE
Constable COP
Filled pastry PIE
Snaking dance CONGA
Sells to public VENDS
Carry by boat FERRY
Disloyal person TRAITOR
Silly member of Seven Dwarfs DOPEY
Surmise INFER
Accounts books LEDGERS
Betrayal of country TREASON
Procedures SYSTEMS
Bringers (of tidings) BEARERS
Not sinking AFLOAT
Lack of interest APATHY
Adjust with spanner TIGHTEN
Thoroughly informed BRIEFED
For some time AWHILE
Looked upon BEHELD
Stocking bands GARTERS
Speedy RAPID
Expire (of licence) LAPSE
Curved line ARC
Possess OWN
Historical age ERA
Apparent EVIDENT
Incessantly (2,3,2) ONANDON
Yellow-bellied GUTLESS
Offspring of genetic mixes HYBRIDS
Udder tip NIPPLE
Fashions or methods STYLES
Searches (body) FRISKS
Safe haven REFUGE