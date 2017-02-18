Metro Crossword Answers February 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro February 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Very obvious
|BLATANT
|Large ball-filled cushion
|BEANBAG
|Deep distress
|ANGUISH
|Dominate, rule the …
|ROOST
|Clumsy
|INEPT
|Detestable
|HATEFUL
|Rehear (court case)
|RETRY
|Tribal senior
|ELDER
|Positive electrode
|ANODE
|Constable
|COP
|Filled pastry
|PIE
|Snaking dance
|CONGA
|Sells to public
|VENDS
|Carry by boat
|FERRY
|Disloyal person
|TRAITOR
|Silly member of Seven Dwarfs
|DOPEY
|Surmise
|INFER
|Accounts books
|LEDGERS
|Betrayal of country
|TREASON
|Procedures
|SYSTEMS
|Bringers (of tidings)
|BEARERS
|Not sinking
|AFLOAT
|Lack of interest
|APATHY
|Adjust with spanner
|TIGHTEN
|Thoroughly informed
|BRIEFED
|For some time
|AWHILE
|Looked upon
|BEHELD
|Stocking bands
|GARTERS
|Speedy
|RAPID
|Expire (of licence)
|LAPSE
|Curved line
|ARC
|Possess
|OWN
|Historical age
|ERA
|Apparent
|EVIDENT
|Incessantly (2,3,2)
|ONANDON
|Yellow-bellied
|GUTLESS
|Offspring of genetic mixes
|HYBRIDS
|Udder tip
|NIPPLE
|Fashions or methods
|STYLES
|Searches (body)
|FRISKS
|Safe haven
|REFUGE