Metro Crossword Answers February 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Case in point INSTANCE
Proclamations EDICTS
Stressing EMPHASISING
Frivolity FUN
What we breathe AIR
Unhurried Texan twang DRAWL
Fangs TEETH
Unruly UNDISCIPLINED
Miscounts MISCALCULATES
Remain on feet STAND
Wash BATHE
Take to court SUE
Tear RIP
Spirit-laundered clothes (3-8) DRYCLEANING
Aside from EXCEPT
Calmed APPEASED
Frozen polar cover ICECAP
Drink delicately SIP
Gave (medal) AWARDED
Beijing is there CHINA
Type of watch DIGITAL
Milk coffee style, … latte CAFFE
Awning or parasol SUNSHADE
Malice (3,4) ILLWILL
Overwhelming defeats ROUTS
School nurse’s room SICKBAY
Baby bird homes NESTS
December conifer (4,4) XMASTREE
Made sense (5,2) ADDEDUP
Adolescent TEENAGE
Fenced with bushes HEDGED
Meat jelly ASPIC
Dutch bulb TULIP
… & buts IFS