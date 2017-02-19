Metro Crossword Answers February 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro February 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Case in point
|INSTANCE
|Proclamations
|EDICTS
|Stressing
|EMPHASISING
|Frivolity
|FUN
|What we breathe
|AIR
|Unhurried Texan twang
|DRAWL
|Fangs
|TEETH
|Unruly
|UNDISCIPLINED
|Miscounts
|MISCALCULATES
|Remain on feet
|STAND
|Wash
|BATHE
|Take to court
|SUE
|Tear
|RIP
|Spirit-laundered clothes (3-8)
|DRYCLEANING
|Aside from
|EXCEPT
|Calmed
|APPEASED
|Frozen polar cover
|ICECAP
|Drink delicately
|SIP
|Gave (medal)
|AWARDED
|Beijing is there
|CHINA
|Type of watch
|DIGITAL
|Milk coffee style, … latte
|CAFFE
|Awning or parasol
|SUNSHADE
|Malice (3,4)
|ILLWILL
|Overwhelming defeats
|ROUTS
|School nurse’s room
|SICKBAY
|Baby bird homes
|NESTS
|December conifer (4,4)
|XMASTREE
|Made sense (5,2)
|ADDEDUP
|Adolescent
|TEENAGE
|Fenced with bushes
|HEDGED
|Meat jelly
|ASPIC
|Dutch bulb
|TULIP
|… & buts
|IFS