Metro Crossword Answers February 1st 2017

Clue Solution
Bottled up (emotions) REPRESSED
Wary CAGEY
Salad garnish CRESS
Conquers DEFEATS
Golfing body (1,1,1) PGA
Levelled (score) EVENED
The A of AM ANTE
Gullibility NAIVETE
Gave way YIELDED
Participated (in) ENGAGED
Caricature MOCKERY
Iran’s neighbour IRAQ
Pierce with spear IMPALE
Steal from ROB
Elusive EVASIVE
Tip over UPEND
Get to feet STAND
Tortured TORMENTED
Sum up RECAP
Making ready PREPARING
Bunny’s chocolate gifts (6,4) EASTEREGGS
Sleep SHUTEYE
Feeble with age DODDERY
Sleeve part CUFF
Sand particle GRAIN
Day before today YESTERDAY
Re-timetable RESCHEDULE
Poverty NEEDINESS
Gloomiest DREARIEST
Faintest DIMMEST
Wander (of river) MEANDER
Ethiopia’s capital, Addis … ABABA
Waited, … one’s time BIDED
Gentle MILD