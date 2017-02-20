Metro Crossword Answers February 20th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro February 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Rags-to-riches fairytale CINDERELLA
Trim LEAN
Tied with cord ROPED
Motor launch POWERBOAT
In any place ANYWHERE
Municipal boss MAYOR
Baby footwear BOOTEES
Disturbance TURMOIL
Having (to) NEEDING
Caters (to whims) PANDERS
Publicist, press … AGENT
Prudish PRIGGISH
SAS foe TERRORIST
Ancient Andes Indians INCAS
Holler YELL
Horoscope-maker ASTROLOGER
Attention CARE
Snooze NAP
Bequeath ENDOW
Fast delivery, … post EXPRESS
Most indecent LEWDEST
Inky black EBONY
Admit to citizenship NATURALISE
Three-hulled boat TRIMARAN
Hangman’s loop NOOSE
Plentifully ABUNDANTLY
Expulsion EVICTION
Roasting chambers OVENS
Caravan nomads GYPSIES
Indicator POINTER
Sign on ENROL
Metal grid GRILL
Russian emperor TSAR
Gearwheel tooth COG