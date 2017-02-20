Metro Crossword Answers February 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro February 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Rags-to-riches fairytale
|CINDERELLA
|Trim
|LEAN
|Tied with cord
|ROPED
|Motor launch
|POWERBOAT
|In any place
|ANYWHERE
|Municipal boss
|MAYOR
|Baby footwear
|BOOTEES
|Disturbance
|TURMOIL
|Having (to)
|NEEDING
|Caters (to whims)
|PANDERS
|Publicist, press …
|AGENT
|Prudish
|PRIGGISH
|SAS foe
|TERRORIST
|Ancient Andes Indians
|INCAS
|Holler
|YELL
|Horoscope-maker
|ASTROLOGER
|Attention
|CARE
|Snooze
|NAP
|Bequeath
|ENDOW
|Fast delivery, … post
|EXPRESS
|Most indecent
|LEWDEST
|Inky black
|EBONY
|Admit to citizenship
|NATURALISE
|Three-hulled boat
|TRIMARAN
|Hangman’s loop
|NOOSE
|Plentifully
|ABUNDANTLY
|Expulsion
|EVICTION
|Roasting chambers
|OVENS
|Caravan nomads
|GYPSIES
|Indicator
|POINTER
|Sign on
|ENROL
|Metal grid
|GRILL
|Russian emperor
|TSAR
|Gearwheel tooth
|COG