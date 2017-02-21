Metro Crossword Answers February 21st 2017

Clue Solution
Wandered leisurely MEANDERED
Stomach sore ULCER
Massage KNEAD
Be idle, … one’s thumbs TWIDDLE
Fishing pole ROD
Opportunity CHANCE
Opera solo ARIA
Genetically altered MUTATED
Piece SEGMENT
Recognised incorrectly MISTOOK
Got away ESCAPED
Sex party ORGY
Wine vessel FLAGON
Frequently (poetic) OFT
Catch on REALISE
Cook in oven ROAST
Biting gnat MIDGE
Sunbather’s cream SUNSCREEN
Producer MAKER
Humorous accounts ANECDOTES
Devotion DEDICATION
Music style, … roll (4,3) ROCKAND
Discovers DETECTS
Component UNIT
Red wood CEDAR
Played out (past event) (2-7) REENACTED
Self-centred person EGOCENTRIC
Breast x-ray MAMMOGRAM
Secret agent’s business ESPIONAGE
Assassins KILLERS
Incited (5,2) EGGEDON
Pituitary or adrenal GLAND
Giant TITAN
Ritual RITE