Metro Crossword Answers February 21st 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Wandered leisurely
|MEANDERED
|Stomach sore
|ULCER
|Massage
|KNEAD
|Be idle, … one’s thumbs
|TWIDDLE
|Fishing pole
|ROD
|Opportunity
|CHANCE
|Opera solo
|ARIA
|Genetically altered
|MUTATED
|Piece
|SEGMENT
|Recognised incorrectly
|MISTOOK
|Got away
|ESCAPED
|Sex party
|ORGY
|Wine vessel
|FLAGON
|Frequently (poetic)
|OFT
|Catch on
|REALISE
|Cook in oven
|ROAST
|Biting gnat
|MIDGE
|Sunbather’s cream
|SUNSCREEN
|Producer
|MAKER
|Humorous accounts
|ANECDOTES
|Devotion
|DEDICATION
|Music style, … roll (4,3)
|ROCKAND
|Discovers
|DETECTS
|Component
|UNIT
|Red wood
|CEDAR
|Played out (past event) (2-7)
|REENACTED
|Self-centred person
|EGOCENTRIC
|Breast x-ray
|MAMMOGRAM
|Secret agent’s business
|ESPIONAGE
|Assassins
|KILLERS
|Incited (5,2)
|EGGEDON
|Pituitary or adrenal
|GLAND
|Giant
|TITAN
|Ritual
|RITE