Metro Crossword Answers February 22nd 2017

admin Metro

Clue Solution
Stashed HOARDED
Halt ship (5,2) HEAVETO
Toasted treats, English … MUFFINS
Chubby PLUMP
Use loom WEAVE
Elusive EVASIVE
Unfastened UNDID
Scraped (leaves) RAKED
Russian rulers TSARS
Heave LUG
Entire amount, the … LOT
Shabby TACKY
Slide on ice SKATE
Manipulative people USERS
Looked GLANCED
Regretting RUING
Tense incident DRAMA
Germ-free STERILE
Conclusions ENDINGS
Engine seals GASKETS
Assist (4,3) HELPOUT
About AROUND
Ditched DUMPED
Conquers DEFEATS
Shaggier HAIRIER
Respond ANSWER
Go aboard ship EMBARK
Insults OFFENDS
Metal bar INGOT
World map book ATLAS
Toddler TOT
Circle part ARC
Pig enclosure STY
Normally (2,1,4) ASARULE
Emerges from sleep AWAKENS
Striking with foot KICKING
Isles ISLANDS
Distant, far … AFIELD
Encourages (4,2) EGGSON
Cows’ milk sacs UDDERS
Permit ENABLE