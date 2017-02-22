Metro Crossword Answers February 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro February 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Stashed
|HOARDED
|Halt ship (5,2)
|HEAVETO
|Toasted treats, English …
|MUFFINS
|Chubby
|PLUMP
|Use loom
|WEAVE
|Elusive
|EVASIVE
|Unfastened
|UNDID
|Scraped (leaves)
|RAKED
|Russian rulers
|TSARS
|Heave
|LUG
|Entire amount, the …
|LOT
|Shabby
|TACKY
|Slide on ice
|SKATE
|Manipulative people
|USERS
|Looked
|GLANCED
|Regretting
|RUING
|Tense incident
|DRAMA
|Germ-free
|STERILE
|Conclusions
|ENDINGS
|Engine seals
|GASKETS
|Assist (4,3)
|HELPOUT
|About
|AROUND
|Ditched
|DUMPED
|Conquers
|DEFEATS
|Shaggier
|HAIRIER
|Respond
|ANSWER
|Go aboard ship
|EMBARK
|Insults
|OFFENDS
|Metal bar
|INGOT
|World map book
|ATLAS
|Toddler
|TOT
|Circle part
|ARC
|Pig enclosure
|STY
|Normally (2,1,4)
|ASARULE
|Emerges from sleep
|AWAKENS
|Striking with foot
|KICKING
|Isles
|ISLANDS
|Distant, far …
|AFIELD
|Encourages (4,2)
|EGGSON
|Cows’ milk sacs
|UDDERS
|Permit
|ENABLE