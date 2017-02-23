Metro Crossword Answers February 23rd 2017

Clue Solution
Diagnosis PROGNOSIS
Angry IRATE
Small pointy beards GOATEES
Let loose UNLEASH
Canine DOG
Looked lustfully LEERED
Action word VERB
Painters ARTISTS
Enthral ENCHANT
Punishment PENALTY
Towered over DWARFED
Spoken exam ORAL
Pungent bulb GARLIC
Yuck! UGH
Heartless INHUMAN
Smiled widely GRINNED
Heredity units GENES
Fails to concur DISAGREES
Summoned over loudspeaker PAGED
Borneo ape (5-4) ORANGUTAN
Unnecessarily NEEDLESSLY
Nuns SISTERS
Wring SQUEEZE
Inactive IDLE
Die down ABATE
Showed EXHIBITED
Relieving itch SCRATCHING
Ratifying APPROVING
Wealth AFFLUENCE
Pined (for) YEARNED
Inundates DELUGES
Pale-faced ASHEN
Conceals HIDES
Noel XMAS