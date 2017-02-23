Metro Crossword Answers February 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro February 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Diagnosis
|PROGNOSIS
|Angry
|IRATE
|Small pointy beards
|GOATEES
|Let loose
|UNLEASH
|Canine
|DOG
|Looked lustfully
|LEERED
|Action word
|VERB
|Painters
|ARTISTS
|Enthral
|ENCHANT
|Punishment
|PENALTY
|Towered over
|DWARFED
|Spoken exam
|ORAL
|Pungent bulb
|GARLIC
|Yuck!
|UGH
|Heartless
|INHUMAN
|Smiled widely
|GRINNED
|Heredity units
|GENES
|Fails to concur
|DISAGREES
|Summoned over loudspeaker
|PAGED
|Borneo ape (5-4)
|ORANGUTAN
|Unnecessarily
|NEEDLESSLY
|Nuns
|SISTERS
|Wring
|SQUEEZE
|Inactive
|IDLE
|Die down
|ABATE
|Showed
|EXHIBITED
|Relieving itch
|SCRATCHING
|Ratifying
|APPROVING
|Wealth
|AFFLUENCE
|Pined (for)
|YEARNED
|Inundates
|DELUGES
|Pale-faced
|ASHEN
|Conceals
|HIDES
|Noel
|XMAS