Metro Crossword Answers February 24th 2017

Clue Solution
Climate chart (7,3) WEATHERMAP
Trampled (on) TROD
Begins, … off KICKS
Pick on unjustly VICTIMISE
Shorten CONDENSE
Polish hard SCOUR
Blackberry shrub BRAMBLE
Understudy (5-2) STANDIN
More irritable TESTIER
Till proceeds TAKINGS
Allow inside ADMIT
Inertia INACTION
Expands INCREASES
Thin biscuit WAFER
Clean break SNAP
Layered ice cream NEAPOLITAN
Rouse from sleep WAKE
African national congress party (1,1,1) ANC
Watered by tube HOSED
An eye for an eye REVENGE
Bow & arrow sportspeople ARCHERS
Horned African beast RHINO
Gloominess DREARINESS
Retaliates (4,4) HITSBACK
Australian gems OPALS
Death notices OBITUARIES
Toothbrush hairs BRISTLES
Australian wild dog DINGO
Republish REISSUE
Joins forces (5,2) TEAMSUP
Coffee style MOCHA
Drying cloth TOWEL
Roughage material BRAN
Trim & healthy FIT