Metro Crossword Answers February 24th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Climate chart (7,3)
|WEATHERMAP
|Trampled (on)
|TROD
|Begins, … off
|KICKS
|Pick on unjustly
|VICTIMISE
|Shorten
|CONDENSE
|Polish hard
|SCOUR
|Blackberry shrub
|BRAMBLE
|Understudy (5-2)
|STANDIN
|More irritable
|TESTIER
|Till proceeds
|TAKINGS
|Allow inside
|ADMIT
|Inertia
|INACTION
|Expands
|INCREASES
|Thin biscuit
|WAFER
|Clean break
|SNAP
|Layered ice cream
|NEAPOLITAN
|Rouse from sleep
|WAKE
|African national congress party (1,1,1)
|ANC
|Watered by tube
|HOSED
|An eye for an eye
|REVENGE
|Bow & arrow sportspeople
|ARCHERS
|Horned African beast
|RHINO
|Gloominess
|DREARINESS
|Retaliates (4,4)
|HITSBACK
|Australian gems
|OPALS
|Death notices
|OBITUARIES
|Toothbrush hairs
|BRISTLES
|Australian wild dog
|DINGO
|Republish
|REISSUE
|Joins forces (5,2)
|TEAMSUP
|Coffee style
|MOCHA
|Drying cloth
|TOWEL
|Roughage material
|BRAN
|Trim & healthy
|FIT