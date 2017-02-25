Metro Crossword Answers February 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro February 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Death, The … Reaper GRIM
Ireland (poetic) ERIN
Jerseys & Friesians (5,6) DAIRYCATTLE
Acute discomfort PAIN
Domestic helper MAID
Plough pullers OXEN
Scotland’s famous loch NESS
Decimal point DOT
Inlet BAY
Army manoeuvres OPS
Rage IRE
Heavy weight TON
Pleasant NICE
UK sprinter, … Thompson DALEY
China/Korea continent ASIA
Self-righteous moralist PRIG
Pre-Easter period LENT
Nodule NODE
Perseveres, … on PLODS
Own HAVE
Snow-capped mountain ALP
Clairvoyance (1,1,1) ESP
Food enhancer (1,1,1) MSG
Gloomy SAD
Bean container POD
Heredity unit GENE
Stubborn beast MULE
Relieved sigh PHEW
Rowing aids OARS
Finds anew REDISCOVERS
Overtake PASS
Title document DEED
Yawned GAPED
Stupid IDIOTIC
Tailless feline, … cat MANX
Mum’s mum GRAN
Diving gear SCUBA
Knock out STUN
Shady trees ELMS
Thinks logically REASONS
Unclothed models NUDES
Facial feature EYE
Dine EAT
Small hounds BEAGLES
Capitulated YIELDED
Revolt REPEL
Curses OATHS
Religious sister NUN
Short swim DIP
Affirmative reply YES
Wonderment AWE
Glare, look … at DAGGERS
Calm APPEASE
Writing implement PEN
… de Cologne EAU
Use sponge (3,2) MOPUP
… In Wonderland ALICE
Treated with medicine DOSED
Female sheep EWES
Heroic tale EPIC
Relocate MOVE
Noble title LORD
