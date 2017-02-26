Metro Crossword Answers February 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro February 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Come to understand
|REALISE
|Wide ruffle
|FLOUNCE
|Investigating scientifically
|RESEARCHING
|Cask
|KEG
|Permit to
|LET
|Centre
|MIDST
|Shifting
|MOVING
|Female sheep
|EWE
|Surface (road)
|TAR
|Dead heat
|TIE
|Gallows rope
|NOOSE
|Each one
|EVERY
|Port working vessel
|TUG
|Unhappy
|SAD
|Solidify
|SET
|Slosh
|SPLASH
|Geological division
|EPOCH
|Young society girl
|DEB
|Hot beverage
|TEA
|Forward-looking (attitude)
|PROGRESSIVE
|Pre-dinner snack, hors … (1’6)
|DOEUVRE
|Ooze
|SECRETE
|Infrequent
|RARE
|Freeing from blame
|ABSOLVING
|Do well (at)
|EXCEL
|Squandered, … away
|FRITTERED
|In the altogether
|NAKED
|Last golf hole
|EIGHTEENTH
|To the lifeboats! (7,4)
|ABANDONSHIP
|Wildlife guardians
|GAMEKEEPERS
|Abused
|MALTREATED
|Tried out (car) (4-5)
|TESTDROVE
|Oppress
|TYRANNISE
|Speak in public
|ORATE
|Ballpoint pens
|BIROS
|Dole (out)
|METE