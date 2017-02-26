Metro Crossword Answers February 26th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro February 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Come to understand REALISE
Wide ruffle FLOUNCE
Investigating scientifically RESEARCHING
Cask KEG
Permit to LET
Centre MIDST
Shifting MOVING
Female sheep EWE
Surface (road) TAR
Dead heat TIE
Gallows rope NOOSE
Each one EVERY
Port working vessel TUG
Unhappy SAD
Solidify SET
Slosh SPLASH
Geological division EPOCH
Young society girl DEB
Hot beverage TEA
Forward-looking (attitude) PROGRESSIVE
Pre-dinner snack, hors … (1’6) DOEUVRE
Ooze SECRETE
Infrequent RARE
Freeing from blame ABSOLVING
Do well (at) EXCEL
Squandered, … away FRITTERED
In the altogether NAKED
Last golf hole EIGHTEENTH
To the lifeboats! (7,4) ABANDONSHIP
Wildlife guardians GAMEKEEPERS
Abused MALTREATED
Tried out (car) (4-5) TESTDROVE
Oppress TYRANNISE
Speak in public ORATE
Ballpoint pens BIROS
Dole (out) METE