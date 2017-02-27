Metro Crossword Answers February 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro February 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Withers
|SHRIVELS
|Left room
|EXITED
|Local admin bodies
|COUNCILS
|Catwalk display, fashion …
|PARADE
|Exaggerate
|OVERSTATE
|Saw us through, … us over
|TIDED
|Suss
|IFFY
|Abate (3,4)
|DIEDOWN
|Mental pictures
|IMAGERY
|Beyond
|PAST
|Beeps (horn)
|TOOTS
|Excludes (6,3)
|LEAVESOUT
|Tropical eels
|MORAYS
|Fracture
|BREAKAGE
|Carnival car
|DODGEM
|Army officers
|GENERALS
|Portion of circle
|SECTOR
|Awakens
|ROUSES
|Carpentry clamps
|VICES
|Soothing song
|LULLABY
|December conifers (4,5)
|XMASTREES
|Floor hatch
|TRAPDOOR
|Greatly fearing
|DREADING
|Necklace component
|BEAD
|Swimming stroke
|FREESTYLE
|Miscued
|MISTIMED
|Toiled
|LABOURED
|Yellow part of egg
|YOLK
|US grassland
|PRAIRIE
|Instrumental composition
|SONATA
|Anxiety
|STRESS
|Avoid (capture)
|EVADE