Metro Crossword Answers February 27th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro February 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Withers SHRIVELS
Left room EXITED
Local admin bodies COUNCILS
Catwalk display, fashion … PARADE
Exaggerate OVERSTATE
Saw us through, … us over TIDED
Suss IFFY
Abate (3,4) DIEDOWN
Mental pictures IMAGERY
Beyond PAST
Beeps (horn) TOOTS
Excludes (6,3) LEAVESOUT
Tropical eels MORAYS
Fracture BREAKAGE
Carnival car DODGEM
Army officers GENERALS
Portion of circle SECTOR
Awakens ROUSES
Carpentry clamps VICES
Soothing song LULLABY
December conifers (4,5) XMASTREES
Floor hatch TRAPDOOR
Greatly fearing DREADING
Necklace component BEAD
Swimming stroke FREESTYLE
Miscued MISTIMED
Toiled LABOURED
Yellow part of egg YOLK
US grassland PRAIRIE
Instrumental composition SONATA
Anxiety STRESS
Avoid (capture) EVADE