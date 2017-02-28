Metro Crossword Answers February 28th 2017

Clue Solution
Bounced back or recovered from setback REBOUNDED
Jewelled headband TIARA
Stoat-like animals WEASELS
Loom operators WEAVERS
Steal from ROB
Internet letters EMAILS
Eyelid swelling STYE
Seafarer or sailor MARINER
Numbs DEADENS
Demureness or bashfulness MODESTY
Erects (tent) or throws PITCHES
Off-limits, … area (2-2) NOGO
Undergo genetic change MUTATE
Throw out, get … of RID
Astounding AMAZING
Greed AVARICE
Long (for) or crave YEARN
Resurfaced or appeared again (2-7) REEMERGED
Boat athlete ROWER
Prattled or chattered idly BLABBERED
Bumpiness or irregularity UNEVENNESS
Hopelessness DESPAIR
Dilly-dallied DAWDLED
Defrost THAW
On the ball ALERT
Gumboils ABSCESSES
Squealer TATTLETALE
Short-lived or fleeting MOMENTARY
Imploring EXHORTING
More immature YOUNGER
Appease or soothe PLACATE
Pear-shaped tropical fruit GUAVA
Be in terror of DREAD
Pottery oven KILN