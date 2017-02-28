Metro Crossword Answers February 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro February 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Bounced back or recovered from setback
|REBOUNDED
|Jewelled headband
|TIARA
|Stoat-like animals
|WEASELS
|Loom operators
|WEAVERS
|Steal from
|ROB
|Internet letters
|EMAILS
|Eyelid swelling
|STYE
|Seafarer or sailor
|MARINER
|Numbs
|DEADENS
|Demureness or bashfulness
|MODESTY
|Erects (tent) or throws
|PITCHES
|Off-limits, … area (2-2)
|NOGO
|Undergo genetic change
|MUTATE
|Throw out, get … of
|RID
|Astounding
|AMAZING
|Greed
|AVARICE
|Long (for) or crave
|YEARN
|Resurfaced or appeared again (2-7)
|REEMERGED
|Boat athlete
|ROWER
|Prattled or chattered idly
|BLABBERED
|Bumpiness or irregularity
|UNEVENNESS
|Hopelessness
|DESPAIR
|Dilly-dallied
|DAWDLED
|Defrost
|THAW
|On the ball
|ALERT
|Gumboils
|ABSCESSES
|Squealer
|TATTLETALE
|Short-lived or fleeting
|MOMENTARY
|Imploring
|EXHORTING
|More immature
|YOUNGER
|Appease or soothe
|PLACATE
|Pear-shaped tropical fruit
|GUAVA
|Be in terror of
|DREAD
|Pottery oven
|KILN