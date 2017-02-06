Metro Crossword Answers February 6th 2017

Clue Solution
Fingernail varnish (4,6) NAILPOLISH
Deck mop SWAB
Wearing nothing NAKED
Christening BAPTISING
Assess EVALUATE
Dislodge or move BUDGE
Diplomats’ base EMBASSY
Previously or beforehand EARLIER
Divides into halves BISECTS
Brown skin mark FRECKLE
Make public speech ORATE
Auburn-haired people REDHEADS
Reckless person DAREDEVIL
Do well (at) EXCEL
Dead as a … DODO
Near thing or narrow escape (5,5) CLOSESHAVE
Weather feature, El … NINO
Pen fluid INK
Cycle (bike) PEDAL
Reading room LIBRARY
Highest in status SUPREME
Peculiar WEIRD
Generous (3-7) BIGHEARTED
Flying AIRBORNE
Vibrations or feelings VIBES
Virile (3-7) REDBLOODED
Achieves goal SUCCEEDS
Irritated IRKED
Wither SHRIVEL
Violins FIDDLES
Ventilated or voiced publicly AIRED
Odds or … EVENS
Primary colour BLUE
Chinese lunch, yum … CHA