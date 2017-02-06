Metro Crossword Answers February 6th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro February 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Fingernail varnish (4,6)
|NAILPOLISH
|Deck mop
|SWAB
|Wearing nothing
|NAKED
|Christening
|BAPTISING
|Assess
|EVALUATE
|Dislodge or move
|BUDGE
|Diplomats’ base
|EMBASSY
|Previously or beforehand
|EARLIER
|Divides into halves
|BISECTS
|Brown skin mark
|FRECKLE
|Make public speech
|ORATE
|Auburn-haired people
|REDHEADS
|Reckless person
|DAREDEVIL
|Do well (at)
|EXCEL
|Dead as a …
|DODO
|Near thing or narrow escape (5,5)
|CLOSESHAVE
|Weather feature, El …
|NINO
|Pen fluid
|INK
|Cycle (bike)
|PEDAL
|Reading room
|LIBRARY
|Highest in status
|SUPREME
|Peculiar
|WEIRD
|Generous (3-7)
|BIGHEARTED
|Flying
|AIRBORNE
|Vibrations or feelings
|VIBES
|Virile (3-7)
|REDBLOODED
|Achieves goal
|SUCCEEDS
|Irritated
|IRKED
|Wither
|SHRIVEL
|Violins
|FIDDLES
|Ventilated or voiced publicly
|AIRED
|Odds or …
|EVENS
|Primary colour
|BLUE
|Chinese lunch, yum …
|CHA