Metro Crossword Answers February 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro February 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Fairy tale, Jack & The …
|BEANSTALK
|Eat greedily
|SCOFF
|Trophy
|AWARD
|Pendants
|LOCKETS
|Small ocean
|SEA
|Bricklayer’s tool
|TROWEL
|Raise stakes, up the …
|ANTE
|Dog-like African beasts
|JACKALS
|Fame
|STARDOM
|House robbery (5-2)
|BREAKIN
|Very large number
|MILLION
|Compass direction
|EAST
|Daubs
|SMEARS
|Shoot with ray gun
|ZAP
|Mentally picture
|IMAGINE
|Straighten
|ALIGN
|Dizzy
|GIDDY
|Tactical
|STRATEGIC
|Zinc/copper alloy
|BRASS
|Snow slippage
|AVALANCHE
|Distracts from main issue
|SIDETRACKS
|Uneasy
|ANXIOUS
|Assassins
|KILLERS
|Santa’s bag
|SACK
|Atlantic or Pacific
|OCEAN
|Angler
|FISHERMAN
|Crack-of-dawn departure (5,5)
|EARLYSTART
|Chattering
|JABBERING
|Raining
|DRIZZLING
|Quantities
|NUMBERS
|Wander (of river)
|MEANDER
|Hot water burn
|SCALD
|Become hysterical
|PANIC
|Sympathy
|PITY