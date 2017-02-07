Metro Crossword Answers February 7th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro February 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Fairy tale, Jack & The … BEANSTALK
Eat greedily SCOFF
Trophy AWARD
Pendants LOCKETS
Small ocean SEA
Bricklayer’s tool TROWEL
Raise stakes, up the … ANTE
Dog-like African beasts JACKALS
Fame STARDOM
House robbery (5-2) BREAKIN
Very large number MILLION
Compass direction EAST
Daubs SMEARS
Shoot with ray gun ZAP
Mentally picture IMAGINE
Straighten ALIGN
Dizzy GIDDY
Tactical STRATEGIC
Zinc/copper alloy BRASS
Snow slippage AVALANCHE
Distracts from main issue SIDETRACKS
Uneasy ANXIOUS
Assassins KILLERS
Santa’s bag SACK
Atlantic or Pacific OCEAN
Angler FISHERMAN
Crack-of-dawn departure (5,5) EARLYSTART
Chattering JABBERING
Raining DRIZZLING
Quantities NUMBERS
Wander (of river) MEANDER
Hot water burn SCALD
Become hysterical PANIC
Sympathy PITY