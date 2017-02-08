Metro Crossword Answers February 8th 2017

Clue Solution
Role in novel CHARACTER
Jewelled headband TIARA
Approximately ROUGHLY
Hung freely DANGLED
Yes vote YEA
Ran off to marry ELOPED
Do breaststroke SWIM
Coils SPIRALS
Poker-faced DEADPAN
Rang softly TINKLED
Hiker’s mattress BEDROLL
Take control LEAD
Bad (of butter) RANCID
Artificial conception (1,1,1) IVF
Think of IMAGINE
Two-seater lounges SETTEES
Alter (text) EMEND
Made payment into bank account DEPOSITED
Hot Indian dish CURRY
Fawning praise ADULATION
Doable ACHIEVABLE
Gigolos (3,4) TOYBOYS
Ginger-haired person REDHEAD
Little TINY
Grant ALLOW
Of the stomach ABDOMINAL
Applicants CANDIDATES
Orbiting body SATELLITE
Outstanding PROMINENT
Blind alley (4,3) DEADEND
Acts as moral support (5,2) BACKSUP
Mindful AWARE
Knitted (of bones) FUSED
Sort KIND