Metro Crossword Answers February 8th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro February 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Role in novel
|CHARACTER
|Jewelled headband
|TIARA
|Approximately
|ROUGHLY
|Hung freely
|DANGLED
|Yes vote
|YEA
|Ran off to marry
|ELOPED
|Do breaststroke
|SWIM
|Coils
|SPIRALS
|Poker-faced
|DEADPAN
|Rang softly
|TINKLED
|Hiker’s mattress
|BEDROLL
|Take control
|LEAD
|Bad (of butter)
|RANCID
|Artificial conception (1,1,1)
|IVF
|Think of
|IMAGINE
|Two-seater lounges
|SETTEES
|Alter (text)
|EMEND
|Made payment into bank account
|DEPOSITED
|Hot Indian dish
|CURRY
|Fawning praise
|ADULATION
|Doable
|ACHIEVABLE
|Gigolos (3,4)
|TOYBOYS
|Ginger-haired person
|REDHEAD
|Little
|TINY
|Grant
|ALLOW
|Of the stomach
|ABDOMINAL
|Applicants
|CANDIDATES
|Orbiting body
|SATELLITE
|Outstanding
|PROMINENT
|Blind alley (4,3)
|DEADEND
|Acts as moral support (5,2)
|BACKSUP
|Mindful
|AWARE
|Knitted (of bones)
|FUSED
|Sort
|KIND