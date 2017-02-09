Metro Crossword Answers February 9th 2017





Clue Solution
Crushes & crumples RUMPLES
Pranksters HOAXERS
Less abundant SCARCER
Throat projection, … apple (4’1) ADAMS
Rouse AWAKE
Perfectly IDEALLY
Chilli con … CARNE
Leafy side dish SALAD
Leotard fabric LYCRA
Respect AWE
Christen DUB
Striped cat TABBY
Request from menu ORDER
Of the city URBAN
Tribal chief HEADMAN
Rainwater channel GULLY
Saturates SOAKS
Adolescent TEENAGE
Unrealistic person DREAMER
Fuses (metal) SOLDERS
Return game REMATCH
Angora fibre MOHAIR
Famous collie LASSIE
Regal STATELY
Person interrupting public speech HECKLER
Fine displays ARRAYS
Involve ENTAIL
Protects SHIELDS
Sister’s daughter NIECE
Snake, death … ADDER
Item bid for in auction LOT
Young fox CUB
Some ANY
Spluttered COUGHED
Non-professional AMATEUR
Deplores BEMOANS
Grinds (teeth) GNASHES
Fool (oneself) DELUDE
Music style, … & blues RHYTHM
Undo (envelope) UNSEAL
Small hound BEAGLE