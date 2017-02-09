Metro Crossword Answers February 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro February 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Crushes & crumples
|RUMPLES
|Pranksters
|HOAXERS
|Less abundant
|SCARCER
|Throat projection, … apple (4’1)
|ADAMS
|Rouse
|AWAKE
|Perfectly
|IDEALLY
|Chilli con …
|CARNE
|Leafy side dish
|SALAD
|Leotard fabric
|LYCRA
|Respect
|AWE
|Christen
|DUB
|Striped cat
|TABBY
|Request from menu
|ORDER
|Of the city
|URBAN
|Tribal chief
|HEADMAN
|Rainwater channel
|GULLY
|Saturates
|SOAKS
|Adolescent
|TEENAGE
|Unrealistic person
|DREAMER
|Fuses (metal)
|SOLDERS
|Return game
|REMATCH
|Angora fibre
|MOHAIR
|Famous collie
|LASSIE
|Regal
|STATELY
|Person interrupting public speech
|HECKLER
|Fine displays
|ARRAYS
|Involve
|ENTAIL
|Protects
|SHIELDS
|Sister’s daughter
|NIECE
|Snake, death …
|ADDER
|Item bid for in auction
|LOT
|Young fox
|CUB
|Some
|ANY
|Spluttered
|COUGHED
|Non-professional
|AMATEUR
|Deplores
|BEMOANS
|Grinds (teeth)
|GNASHES
|Fool (oneself)
|DELUDE
|Music style, … & blues
|RHYTHM
|Undo (envelope)
|UNSEAL
|Small hound
|BEAGLE