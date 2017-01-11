Metro Crossword Answers January 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro January 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Congressman or …
|SENATOR
|Mime
|CHARADE
|Room
|CHAMBER
|Dusk to dawn
|NIGHT
|Groans
|MOANS
|Floating frozen sheet (3,4)
|ICEFLOE
|Army doctor
|MEDIC
|Wearing nothing
|NAKED
|Callous opportunists
|USERS
|Afternoon meal
|TEA
|Gender
|SEX
|Fixes with hammer
|NAILS
|Tired %26 bored
|JADED
|The Lord Is My Shepherd is one
|PSALM
|Nutter
|ODDBALL
|Corn husks
|CHAFF
|Internet post
|Concentrated
|FOCUSED
|Strips bare
|DENUDES
|Staunch (supporter)
|DIEHARD
|Family title
|SURNAME
|Henpecked
|NAGGED
|Stratagem or ploy
|TACTIC
|Newspaper subscribers
|READERS
|Shoe repairer
|COBBLER
|Pilots
|AIRMEN
|Go on offensive
|ATTACK
|Soapie session
|EPISODE
|Dead ringer, spitting …
|IMAGE
|Fools
|ASSES
|Large jar
|URN
|Famous record label (1,1,1)
|EMI
|Anti-terrorist group (1,1,1)
|SAS
|Removed (DVD) from player
|EJECTED
|Junkies
|ADDICTS
|Acted as intermediary
|LIAISED
|Insinuated
|IMPLIED
|Clergyman
|DEACON
|Took off (hat)
|DOFFED
|Oath
|PLEDGE
|US Arctic state
|ALASKA