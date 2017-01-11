Metro Crossword Answers January 11th 2017

Clue Solution
Congressman or … SENATOR
Mime CHARADE
Room CHAMBER
Dusk to dawn NIGHT
Groans MOANS
Floating frozen sheet (3,4) ICEFLOE
Army doctor MEDIC
Wearing nothing NAKED
Callous opportunists USERS
Afternoon meal TEA
Gender SEX
Fixes with hammer NAILS
Tired %26 bored JADED
The Lord Is My Shepherd is one PSALM
Nutter ODDBALL
Corn husks CHAFF
Internet post EMAIL
Concentrated FOCUSED
Strips bare DENUDES
Staunch (supporter) DIEHARD
Family title SURNAME
Henpecked NAGGED
Stratagem or ploy TACTIC
Newspaper subscribers READERS
Shoe repairer COBBLER
Pilots AIRMEN
Go on offensive ATTACK
Soapie session EPISODE
Dead ringer, spitting … IMAGE
Fools ASSES
Large jar URN
Famous record label (1,1,1) EMI
Anti-terrorist group (1,1,1) SAS
Removed (DVD) from player EJECTED
Junkies ADDICTS
Acted as intermediary LIAISED
Insinuated IMPLIED
Clergyman DEACON
Took off (hat) DOFFED
Oath PLEDGE
US Arctic state ALASKA