Metro Crossword Answers January 17th 2017

Clue Solution
Not guilty INNOCENT
Sikh headwear TURBAN
Application of grease LUBRICATION
For each PER
Every …, Dick and Harry TOM
Forgoes meals FASTS
Newspapers %26 broadcasting MEDIA
No-show NONATTENDANCE
Reckless and unreliable (behaviour) IRRESPONSIBLE
Direct (to specialist) REFER
Angry IRATE
Projected arrival time (1,1,1) ETA
Rhyme, …, Baa, Black Sheep BAA
Faint and giddy (5-6) LIGHTHEADED
Stylish (clothes) DRESSY
Bladed boot (3,5) ICESKATE
Bays INLETS
Catch (thief) NAB
Very light fabric CHIFFON
Comes closer to NEARS
Not identified UNNAMED
Two-footed creature BIPED
Told (story) NARRATED
Foot arches INSTEPS
Large country house MANOR
Sounding horn TOOTING
Sister’s girl NIECE
Removed garments DISROBED
Excess SURPLUS
Beer-makers BREWERS
Walk like duck WADDLE
Tongue of fire FLAME
Loft ATTIC
Forensic ID check, … test (1,1,1) DNA