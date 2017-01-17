Metro Crossword Answers January 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro January 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Not guilty
|INNOCENT
|Sikh headwear
|TURBAN
|Application of grease
|LUBRICATION
|For each
|PER
|Every …, Dick and Harry
|TOM
|Forgoes meals
|FASTS
|Newspapers %26 broadcasting
|MEDIA
|No-show
|NONATTENDANCE
|Reckless and unreliable (behaviour)
|IRRESPONSIBLE
|Direct (to specialist)
|REFER
|Angry
|IRATE
|Projected arrival time (1,1,1)
|ETA
|Rhyme, …, Baa, Black Sheep
|BAA
|Faint and giddy (5-6)
|LIGHTHEADED
|Stylish (clothes)
|DRESSY
|Bladed boot (3,5)
|ICESKATE
|Bays
|INLETS
|Catch (thief)
|NAB
|Very light fabric
|CHIFFON
|Comes closer to
|NEARS
|Not identified
|UNNAMED
|Two-footed creature
|BIPED
|Told (story)
|NARRATED
|Foot arches
|INSTEPS
|Large country house
|MANOR
|Sounding horn
|TOOTING
|Sister’s girl
|NIECE
|Removed garments
|DISROBED
|Excess
|SURPLUS
|Beer-makers
|BREWERS
|Walk like duck
|WADDLE
|Tongue of fire
|FLAME
|Loft
|ATTIC
|Forensic ID check, … test (1,1,1)
|DNA