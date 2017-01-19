Metro Crossword Answers January 19th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro January 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Liable to make error FALLIBLE
Chaste VIRGIN
Lucky break OPPORTUNITY
Mobile phone chip, … card SIM
Excavated DUG
Pale-faced ASHEN
Faithful LOYAL
Childbirth specialists OBSTETRICIANS
Spitefulness MALICIOUSNESS
Jewelled headband TIARA
Feelings VIBES
Omelette ingredient EGG
Metal can TIN
Aspersion INSINUATION
Faded DIMMED
Aspirants HOPEFULS
Fern leaves FRONDS
Jug rim LIP
Progress, make … INROADS
Giggle LAUGH
Perfect IDYLLIC
Too sentimental GUSHY
Anonymous NAMELESS
Disregards IGNORES
Morbid onlooker GHOUL
Gradually develops EVOLVES
Walkway between pews AISLE
Mimicked IMITATED
Deadly poison CYANIDE
Entrap ENSNARE
Spies AGENTS
Each year, per … ANNUM
Hillbilly guitar BANJO
Debtor’s note (1,1,1) IOU