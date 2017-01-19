Metro Crossword Answers January 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro January 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Liable to make error
|FALLIBLE
|Chaste
|VIRGIN
|Lucky break
|OPPORTUNITY
|Mobile phone chip, … card
|SIM
|Excavated
|DUG
|Pale-faced
|ASHEN
|Faithful
|LOYAL
|Childbirth specialists
|OBSTETRICIANS
|Spitefulness
|MALICIOUSNESS
|Jewelled headband
|TIARA
|Feelings
|VIBES
|Omelette ingredient
|EGG
|Metal can
|TIN
|Aspersion
|INSINUATION
|Faded
|DIMMED
|Aspirants
|HOPEFULS
|Fern leaves
|FRONDS
|Jug rim
|LIP
|Progress, make …
|INROADS
|Giggle
|LAUGH
|Perfect
|IDYLLIC
|Too sentimental
|GUSHY
|Anonymous
|NAMELESS
|Disregards
|IGNORES
|Morbid onlooker
|GHOUL
|Gradually develops
|EVOLVES
|Walkway between pews
|AISLE
|Mimicked
|IMITATED
|Deadly poison
|CYANIDE
|Entrap
|ENSNARE
|Spies
|AGENTS
|Each year, per …
|ANNUM
|Hillbilly guitar
|BANJO
|Debtor’s note (1,1,1)
|IOU