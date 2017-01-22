Metro Crossword Answers January 22nd 2017

Clue Solution
Met head-on COLLIDED
Scabbard SHEATH
Attendance PRESENCE
Bird house AVIARY
Burdens excessively OVERLOADS
Nursery poem RHYME
Rework (text) EDIT
Beach front SEASIDE
No through road (4-3) DEADEND
Cramped (space) POKY
Small pheasant relative QUAIL
Sailors SEAFARERS
Heart pain ANGINA
Courted ROMANCED
Nonetheless (4,2) EVENSO
Feed for slaughter (6,2) FATTENUP
Jailer CAPTOR
Grinned suggestively LEERED
Perfect IDEAL
Fascinate ENCHANT
Kitbag HAVERSACK
Assessment ANALYSIS
Pollen allergy (3,5) HAYFEVER
Invites ASKS
Homes DWELLINGS
Enough ADEQUATE
Shout at HARANGUE
Spine part DISC
Mechanical piano PIANOLA
Signalling light BEACON
Finished supply of (4,2) USEDUP
Detached APART