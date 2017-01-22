Metro Crossword Answers January 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro January 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

|Clue
|Solution
|Met head-on
|COLLIDED
|Scabbard
|SHEATH
|Attendance
|PRESENCE
|Bird house
|AVIARY
|Burdens excessively
|OVERLOADS
|Nursery poem
|RHYME
|Rework (text)
|EDIT
|Beach front
|SEASIDE
|No through road (4-3)
|DEADEND
|Cramped (space)
|POKY
|Small pheasant relative
|QUAIL
|Sailors
|SEAFARERS
|Heart pain
|ANGINA
|Courted
|ROMANCED
|Nonetheless (4,2)
|EVENSO
|Feed for slaughter (6,2)
|FATTENUP
|Jailer
|CAPTOR
|Grinned suggestively
|LEERED
|Perfect
|IDEAL
|Fascinate
|ENCHANT
|Kitbag
|HAVERSACK
|Assessment
|ANALYSIS
|Pollen allergy (3,5)
|HAYFEVER
|Invites
|ASKS
|Homes
|DWELLINGS
|Enough
|ADEQUATE
|Shout at
|HARANGUE
|Spine part
|DISC
|Mechanical piano
|PIANOLA
|Signalling light
|BEACON
|Finished supply of (4,2)
|USEDUP
|Detached
|APART