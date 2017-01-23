Metro Crossword Answers January 23rd 2017

Clue Solution
Arise (from) EMANATE
Filling with joy ELATING
Spacecraft engines ROCKETS
Shine GLEAM
Give speech ORATE
Plug converter ADAPTOR
Colorado ski resort ASPEN
Interrupt, … in on BARGE
Intelligent SMART
Weeding implement HOE
Sombrero or Stetson HAT
Paved courtyard PATIO
Weight-loss regimes DIETS
Trademark BRAND
Encase ENCLOSE
Group of notes CHORD
Hold tight GRASP
Outshine UPSTAGE
Goes beyond EXCEEDS
Illegal party drug ECSTASY
Mysteries ENIGMAS
Slumbering ASLEEP
Male flyer AIRMAN
Shout out EXCLAIM
Voter ELECTOR
Soak up ABSORB
Damage IMPAIR
Mourned GRIEVED
Strain EXERT
Hate ABHOR
Eat late evening SUP
Towards stern AFT
Overly TOO
Teach EDUCATE
Approaches boldly ACCOSTS
Put in quarantine ISOLATE
Skilfully ADEPTLY
Sexual EROTIC
Tempt SEDUCE
Produces (offspring) BEGETS
Northernmost US state ALASKA