Metro Crossword Answers January 23rd 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Arise (from)
|EMANATE
|Filling with joy
|ELATING
|Spacecraft engines
|ROCKETS
|Shine
|GLEAM
|Give speech
|ORATE
|Plug converter
|ADAPTOR
|Colorado ski resort
|ASPEN
|Interrupt, … in on
|BARGE
|Intelligent
|SMART
|Weeding implement
|HOE
|Sombrero or Stetson
|HAT
|Paved courtyard
|PATIO
|Weight-loss regimes
|DIETS
|Trademark
|BRAND
|Encase
|ENCLOSE
|Group of notes
|CHORD
|Hold tight
|GRASP
|Outshine
|UPSTAGE
|Goes beyond
|EXCEEDS
|Illegal party drug
|ECSTASY
|Mysteries
|ENIGMAS
|Slumbering
|ASLEEP
|Male flyer
|AIRMAN
|Shout out
|EXCLAIM
|Voter
|ELECTOR
|Soak up
|ABSORB
|Damage
|IMPAIR
|Mourned
|GRIEVED
|Strain
|EXERT
|Hate
|ABHOR
|Eat late evening
|SUP
|Towards stern
|AFT
|Overly
|TOO
|Teach
|EDUCATE
|Approaches boldly
|ACCOSTS
|Put in quarantine
|ISOLATE
|Skilfully
|ADEPTLY
|Sexual
|EROTIC
|Tempt
|SEDUCE
|Produces (offspring)
|BEGETS
|Northernmost US state
|ALASKA