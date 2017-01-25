Metro Crossword Answers January 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro January 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Mollifies
|PLACATES
|Snow sportsmen
|SKIERS
|Omit (5,3)
|LEAVEOUT
|Infuriate
|ENRAGE
|Allowing
|ENTITLING
|Adjust
|ADAPT
|Write by machine
|TYPE
|Food retailers
|GROCERS
|Camera tricks, special …
|EFFECTS
|Wine vat
|CASK
|Robbery
|THEFT
|Turkey condiment, …. sauce
|CRANBERRY
|Punctual (2,4)
|ONTIME
|More peculiar
|STRANGER
|Family cars
|SEDANS
|Showed on TV
|SCREENED
|Block & tackle wheel
|PULLEY
|Anticipates
|AWAITS
|Holidays specialist, travel …
|AGENT
|Hard to catch
|ELUSIVE
|Australian hopping marsupials
|KANGAROOS
|Flowed out (from)
|EMANATED
|Most sugary
|SWEETEST
|Highly excited
|AGOG
|Sailing boat owner
|YACHTSMAN
|Demolishes
|DESTROYS
|Pretentious
|AFFECTED
|Unwell
|SICK
|Completely disorganised
|CHAOTIC
|Building timber, … pine
|OREGON
|Crossbreed
|HYBRID
|Burn brightly
|BLAZE