Metro Crossword Answers January 25th 2017

admin Metro

Clue Solution
Mollifies PLACATES
Snow sportsmen SKIERS
Omit (5,3) LEAVEOUT
Infuriate ENRAGE
Allowing ENTITLING
Adjust ADAPT
Write by machine TYPE
Food retailers GROCERS
Camera tricks, special … EFFECTS
Wine vat CASK
Robbery THEFT
Turkey condiment, …. sauce CRANBERRY
Punctual (2,4) ONTIME
More peculiar STRANGER
Family cars SEDANS
Showed on TV SCREENED
Block & tackle wheel PULLEY
Anticipates AWAITS
Holidays specialist, travel … AGENT
Hard to catch ELUSIVE
Australian hopping marsupials KANGAROOS
Flowed out (from) EMANATED
Most sugary SWEETEST
Highly excited AGOG
Sailing boat owner YACHTSMAN
Demolishes DESTROYS
Pretentious AFFECTED
Unwell SICK
Completely disorganised CHAOTIC
Building timber, … pine OREGON
Crossbreed HYBRID
Burn brightly BLAZE