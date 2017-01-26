Metro Crossword Answers January 26th 2017

admin Metro

Clue Solution
RC ministers PRIESTS
Childhood disease MEASLES
Hush! SILENCE
Grown-up ADULT
Lordly NOBLE
Escaping EVADING
Tribe’s spiritual emblem TOTEM
Venus & Mars’ neighbour EARTH
Pale FAINT
Golfing body (1,1,1) PGA
Cod liver … OIL
Slight tint TINGE
Cheque recipient PAYEE
Stretchy material LYCRA
Long-term weather conditions CLIMATE
Common USUAL
Burn with steam SCALD
Native American tribesmen APACHES
Be worthy of DESERVE
Of food intake DIETARY
Punishment PENALTY
Abuse INSULT
Procedure SYSTEM
Small dried grape SULTANA
Say in passing MENTION
Take reprisals for AVENGE
Walk heavily LUMBER
British anthem, God … Queen (4,3) SAVETHE
Rub out (pencil marks) ERASE
Torment AGONY
Blubber FAT
Charged particle ION
In French it’s Le THE
Spurted SPOUTED
Impersonate IMITATE
Ground (teeth) GNASHED
Robustly HARDILY
Young men YOUTHS
Chocolate choux pastry ECLAIR
Tenant LESSEE
Latin American ballroom dance (3-3) CHACHA