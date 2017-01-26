Metro Crossword Answers January 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro January 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|RC ministers
|PRIESTS
|Childhood disease
|MEASLES
|Hush!
|SILENCE
|Grown-up
|ADULT
|Lordly
|NOBLE
|Escaping
|EVADING
|Tribe’s spiritual emblem
|TOTEM
|Venus & Mars’ neighbour
|EARTH
|Pale
|FAINT
|Golfing body (1,1,1)
|PGA
|Cod liver …
|OIL
|Slight tint
|TINGE
|Cheque recipient
|PAYEE
|Stretchy material
|LYCRA
|Long-term weather conditions
|CLIMATE
|Common
|USUAL
|Burn with steam
|SCALD
|Native American tribesmen
|APACHES
|Be worthy of
|DESERVE
|Of food intake
|DIETARY
|Punishment
|PENALTY
|Abuse
|INSULT
|Procedure
|SYSTEM
|Small dried grape
|SULTANA
|Say in passing
|MENTION
|Take reprisals for
|AVENGE
|Walk heavily
|LUMBER
|British anthem, God … Queen (4,3)
|SAVETHE
|Rub out (pencil marks)
|ERASE
|Torment
|AGONY
|Blubber
|FAT
|Charged particle
|ION
|In French it’s Le
|THE
|Spurted
|SPOUTED
|Impersonate
|IMITATE
|Ground (teeth)
|GNASHED
|Robustly
|HARDILY
|Young men
|YOUTHS
|Chocolate choux pastry
|ECLAIR
|Tenant
|LESSEE
|Latin American ballroom dance (3-3)
|CHACHA