Metro Crossword Answers January 27th 2017

Clue Solution
Typing error in newspaper or book MISPRINT
Takes oath SWEARS
Revive (interest) REAWAKEN
Lure into danger ENTRAP
Meat packing plants ABATTOIRS
Natural talent FLAIR
Eagerly expectant AGOG
Hair curlers ROLLERS
Study of past events HISTORY
Iffy (2-2) SOSO
Resupply with guns REARM
Exhaustion WEARINESS
Oily Greek fruit OLIVES
Weigh up EVALUATE
Ignites LIGHTS
Postpones ADJOURNS
Served in a cheesy white sauce MORNAY
Mariner SEAMAN
Respond REACT
Requiring NEEDING
Godsends WINDFALLS
Radio frequencies AIRWAVES
Keep under the thumb SUPPRESS
Russian emperor TSAR
Most dismal GLOOMIEST
Artist’s carbon sticks for sketching CHARCOAL
Fleeing ESCAPING
Tired reflex YAWN
Went hungry STARVED
Mend REPAIR
Evaluate ASSESS
Snow house IGLOO