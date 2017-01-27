Metro Crossword Answers January 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro January 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Typing error in newspaper or book
|MISPRINT
|Takes oath
|SWEARS
|Revive (interest)
|REAWAKEN
|Lure into danger
|ENTRAP
|Meat packing plants
|ABATTOIRS
|Natural talent
|FLAIR
|Eagerly expectant
|AGOG
|Hair curlers
|ROLLERS
|Study of past events
|HISTORY
|Iffy (2-2)
|SOSO
|Resupply with guns
|REARM
|Exhaustion
|WEARINESS
|Oily Greek fruit
|OLIVES
|Weigh up
|EVALUATE
|Ignites
|LIGHTS
|Postpones
|ADJOURNS
|Served in a cheesy white sauce
|MORNAY
|Mariner
|SEAMAN
|Respond
|REACT
|Requiring
|NEEDING
|Godsends
|WINDFALLS
|Radio frequencies
|AIRWAVES
|Keep under the thumb
|SUPPRESS
|Russian emperor
|TSAR
|Most dismal
|GLOOMIEST
|Artist’s carbon sticks for sketching
|CHARCOAL
|Fleeing
|ESCAPING
|Tired reflex
|YAWN
|Went hungry
|STARVED
|Mend
|REPAIR
|Evaluate
|ASSESS
|Snow house
|IGLOO