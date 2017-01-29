Metro Crossword Answers January 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro January 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Migraine
|HEADACHE
|Body of warships
|ARMADA
|Boats, pleasure …
|CRUISERS
|Police beat
|PATROL
|Most apprehensive
|UNEASIEST
|Humble (oneself)
|ABASE
|Native of Glasgow or Edinburgh
|SCOT
|School monitor
|PREFECT
|Royal houses
|PALACES
|Fun
|JEST
|Perch
|ROOST
|Percussion instrument
|XYLOPHONE
|Adulterous relationship
|AFFAIR
|Supplied funds for
|FINANCED
|Annoy
|HARASS
|Pondered painfully
|AGONISED
|Brief hitch
|HICCUP
|Maltreated
|ABUSED
|Horse-like animals
|ASSES
|Gather (crops)
|HARVEST
|Rekindles
|REAWAKENS
|Broadcasting frequencies
|AIRWAVES
|Physical complaints
|AILMENTS
|Cease
|STOP
|Martinis
|COCKTAILS
|Get closer to
|APPROACH
|Make concessions for (5,3)
|ALLOWFOR
|Erotic
|SEXY
|Forsaking at altar
|JILTING
|States (opinion)
|VOICES
|Fused (metal)
|WELDED
|Nothing fancy
|PLAIN