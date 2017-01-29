Metro Crossword Answers January 29th 2017

Clue Solution
Migraine HEADACHE
Body of warships ARMADA
Boats, pleasure … CRUISERS
Police beat PATROL
Most apprehensive UNEASIEST
Humble (oneself) ABASE
Native of Glasgow or Edinburgh SCOT
School monitor PREFECT
Royal houses PALACES
Fun JEST
Perch ROOST
Percussion instrument XYLOPHONE
Adulterous relationship AFFAIR
Supplied funds for FINANCED
Annoy HARASS
Pondered painfully AGONISED
Brief hitch HICCUP
Maltreated ABUSED
Horse-like animals ASSES
Gather (crops) HARVEST
Rekindles REAWAKENS
Broadcasting frequencies AIRWAVES
Physical complaints AILMENTS
Cease STOP
Martinis COCKTAILS
Get closer to APPROACH
Make concessions for (5,3) ALLOWFOR
Erotic SEXY
Forsaking at altar JILTING
States (opinion) VOICES
Fused (metal) WELDED
Nothing fancy PLAIN