Metro Crossword Answers January 2nd 2017

Clue Solution
Snatched GRABBED
Car’s transmission GEARBOX
Watched over GUARDED
Musical time TEMPO
Dark wood EBONY
Private teaching TUITION
Confronts FACES
Giant TITAN
Russian rulers TSARS
Contagious disease FLU
Raven’s cry CAW
Rice field PADDY
Sail poles MASTS
Wooden carton CRATE
Detailed %26 thorough (2-5) INDEPTH
Expect AWAIT
LP record ALBUM
Unshackle UNCHAIN
Tells off, … down DRESSES
Concentrated flavour ESSENCE
Gladden GRATIFY
Nuclear ATOMIC
Sexist people BIGOTS
Appointments records DIARIES
Dizzier GIDDIER
Fervent ARDENT
Retire gracefully (3,3) BOWOUT
Taking bone photos (1-6) XRAYING
Eject lava ERUPT
Bring upon oneself INCUR
Water outlet TAP
Give a leg up AID
Asian sauce SOY
Pierced with spear IMPALED
Kidnaps ABDUCTS
Corrupt morally DEPRAVE
White ant TERMITE
Thinly spread SPARSE
Tummy-flattening exercises (3-3) SITUPS
Mantras CHANTS
Reddish-brown AUBURN