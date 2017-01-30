Metro Crossword Answers January 30th 2017

Clue Solution
Money still owed on debts ARREARS
Soft cloth girls toy (3,4) RAGDOLL
Shocked by improper behaviour SCANDALISED
Historical age ERA
Recede EBB
12-month periods YEARS
Man’s fancy neck scarf CRAVAT
Finish END
Storage vessel JAR
Likely touchdown time (1,1,1) ETA
Tourist handbook, travel … GUIDE
Smells foul REEKS
Optic organ EYE
In progress, under … WAY
I am, you … ARE
Greasy streaks SMEARS
Unsuitable and inappropriate INAPT
Poetic term for field LEA
Et cetera ETC
Reprimands and scolds harshly (7,4) DRESSESDOWN
Jockeys’ seats SADDLES
All together (2,5) ENMASSE
Moreover ALSO
Sort out again REARRANGE
Unravel (mystery) SOLVE
Small juicy red fruit RASPBERRY
Musical drama OPERA
Extortionate moneylenders (4,6) LOANSHARKS
Beheaded DECAPITATED
People who fantasise DAYDREAMERS
Impudence CHEEKINESS
Dealers in precious stones JEWELLERS
Edible snails ESCARGOTS
Formed a curve ARCED
Lane in a supermarket or gangway in a cinema AISLE
One time only ONCE