Metro Crossword Answers January 30th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Money still owed on debts
|ARREARS
|Soft cloth girls toy (3,4)
|RAGDOLL
|Shocked by improper behaviour
|SCANDALISED
|Historical age
|ERA
|Recede
|EBB
|12-month periods
|YEARS
|Man’s fancy neck scarf
|CRAVAT
|Finish
|END
|Storage vessel
|JAR
|Likely touchdown time (1,1,1)
|ETA
|Tourist handbook, travel …
|GUIDE
|Smells foul
|REEKS
|Optic organ
|EYE
|In progress, under …
|WAY
|I am, you …
|ARE
|Greasy streaks
|SMEARS
|Unsuitable and inappropriate
|INAPT
|Poetic term for field
|LEA
|Et cetera
|ETC
|Reprimands and scolds harshly (7,4)
|DRESSESDOWN
|Jockeys’ seats
|SADDLES
|All together (2,5)
|ENMASSE
|Moreover
|ALSO
|Sort out again
|REARRANGE
|Unravel (mystery)
|SOLVE
|Small juicy red fruit
|RASPBERRY
|Musical drama
|OPERA
|Extortionate moneylenders (4,6)
|LOANSHARKS
|Beheaded
|DECAPITATED
|People who fantasise
|DAYDREAMERS
|Impudence
|CHEEKINESS
|Dealers in precious stones
|JEWELLERS
|Edible snails
|ESCARGOTS
|Formed a curve
|ARCED
|Lane in a supermarket or gangway in a cinema
|AISLE
|One time only
|ONCE