Metro Crossword Answers January 31st 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro January 31st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Longed (for) YEARNED
Electrical rating VOLTAGE
Driftwood collector BEACHCOMBER
Utilise USE
Health spring SPA
The ones here THESE
Raised (kids) REARED
Leaf beverage TEA
Keyboard operator’s complaint (1,1,1) RSI
Severed CUT
A new … of life LEASE
Seance board OUIJA
Glimpse SEE
Public house INN
Metal can TIN
Slow & … wins the race STEADY
Spiny succulents CACTI
Small ocean SEA
Historical age ERA
Clay-baked pottery EARTHENWARE
Afternoon naps SIESTAS
Not any place NOWHERE
Offensive youths YOBS
Versatile ADAPTABLE
Falls suddenly DROPS
Shuddering movement VIBRATION
Maltreat ABUSE
Rudimentary ELEMENTARY
Excessively energetic HYPERACTIVE
Reprisal RETALIATION
Pillagers RANSACKERS
Implants once more REINSERTS
Procession CAVALCADE
Bottle case CRATE
Pallid ASHEN
… & now HERE