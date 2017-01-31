Metro Crossword Answers January 31st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro January 31st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Longed (for)
|YEARNED
|Electrical rating
|VOLTAGE
|Driftwood collector
|BEACHCOMBER
|Utilise
|USE
|Health spring
|SPA
|The ones here
|THESE
|Raised (kids)
|REARED
|Leaf beverage
|TEA
|Keyboard operator’s complaint (1,1,1)
|RSI
|Severed
|CUT
|A new … of life
|LEASE
|Seance board
|OUIJA
|Glimpse
|SEE
|Public house
|INN
|Metal can
|TIN
|Slow & … wins the race
|STEADY
|Spiny succulents
|CACTI
|Small ocean
|SEA
|Historical age
|ERA
|Clay-baked pottery
|EARTHENWARE
|Afternoon naps
|SIESTAS
|Not any place
|NOWHERE
|Offensive youths
|YOBS
|Versatile
|ADAPTABLE
|Falls suddenly
|DROPS
|Shuddering movement
|VIBRATION
|Maltreat
|ABUSE
|Rudimentary
|ELEMENTARY
|Excessively energetic
|HYPERACTIVE
|Reprisal
|RETALIATION
|Pillagers
|RANSACKERS
|Implants once more
|REINSERTS
|Procession
|CAVALCADE
|Bottle case
|CRATE
|Pallid
|ASHEN
|… & now
|HERE