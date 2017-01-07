Metro Crossword Answers January 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro January 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Prodigy (4,3)
|WHIZKID
|Having ruffled border
|FRILLED
|Imitator
|COPYCAT
|Shin
|SHANK
|Egg shapes
|OVALS
|Version (of book)
|EDITION
|Queued
|LINED
|Artist’s stand
|EASEL
|Dummy pass
|FEINT
|Thrilled cry
|OOH
|The U of IOU
|YOU
|Chilly
|NIPPY
|Samurai weapon
|SWORD
|Russian emperors
|TSARS
|Ignorant
|UNAWARE
|Demand as right
|CLAIM
|Automaton
|ROBOT
|Helpful piece of information
|POINTER
|Scoffs at
|DERIDES
|Hurried (glance)
|CURSORY
|Stoat-like creatures
|WEASELS
|Uselessly (2,4)
|INVAIN
|Booted (ball)
|KICKED
|Deny, … of
|DEPRIVE
|Literature genre
|FICTION
|Recite (prayer)
|INTONE
|Mauve flowers
|LILACS
|Maidens (poetic)
|DAMSELS
|Anaesthetic gas
|ETHER
|Yawning gulf
|ABYSS
|Cooling device
|FAN
|Naughty kid
|IMP
|Child’s play object
|TOY
|Mentally ready, … up
|PSYCHED
|Sloping letters
|ITALICS
|Cosmetic work, … surgery
|PLASTIC
|Cigar receptacle
|ASHTRAY
|Equal (2,1,3)
|ONAPAR
|Left rubbish illegally
|DUMPED
|Horror
|TERROR
|Pink-eyed rabbit
|ALBINO