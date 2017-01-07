Metro Crossword Answers January 7th 2017

Clue Solution
Prodigy (4,3) WHIZKID
Having ruffled border FRILLED
Imitator COPYCAT
Shin SHANK
Egg shapes OVALS
Version (of book) EDITION
Queued LINED
Artist’s stand EASEL
Dummy pass FEINT
Thrilled cry OOH
The U of IOU YOU
Chilly NIPPY
Samurai weapon SWORD
Russian emperors TSARS
Ignorant UNAWARE
Demand as right CLAIM
Automaton ROBOT
Helpful piece of information POINTER
Scoffs at DERIDES
Hurried (glance) CURSORY
Stoat-like creatures WEASELS
Uselessly (2,4) INVAIN
Booted (ball) KICKED
Deny, … of DEPRIVE
Literature genre FICTION
Recite (prayer) INTONE
Mauve flowers LILACS
Maidens (poetic) DAMSELS
Anaesthetic gas ETHER
Yawning gulf ABYSS
Cooling device FAN
Naughty kid IMP
Child’s play object TOY
Mentally ready, … up PSYCHED
Sloping letters ITALICS
Cosmetic work, … surgery PLASTIC
Cigar receptacle ASHTRAY
Equal (2,1,3) ONAPAR
Left rubbish illegally DUMPED
Horror TERROR
Pink-eyed rabbit ALBINO