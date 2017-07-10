Metro Crossword Answers July 10th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro July 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Chars
|BLACKENS
|Begins
|STARTS
|Surprised, caught …
|UNAWARES
|Genetically alter
|MUTATE
|Blossoming
|FLOWERING
|Swallowed liquid
|DRANK
|Dinner chime
|GONG
|Dentist, dental …
|SURGEON
|Schedules
|AGENDAS
|Unopened blooms
|BUDS
|Groom feathers
|PREEN
|Demolish (5,4)
|KNOCKDOWN
|Remove (bullets from gun)
|UNLOAD
|Frowning
|SCOWLING
|Cruel person
|SADIST
|Vision
|EYESIGHT
|Hoodwinks
|BLUFFS
|Second longest river
|AMAZON
|Jack (playing card)
|KNAVE
|Requiring
|NEEDING
|Roared deeply
|THUNDERED
|Revive (interest)
|REAWAKEN
|Creeping furtively
|SNEAKING
|Eras
|AGES
|Former times (5,4)
|OLDENDAYS
|Sound mufflers
|EARPLUGS
|Gem-studded
|JEWELLED
|Japanese rice wine
|SAKE
|Patchy (of complexion)
|BLOTCHY
|Jesting
|JOKING
|Chess piece
|KNIGHT
|New Zealanders
|KIWIS