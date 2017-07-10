Metro Crossword Answers July 10th 2017

admin Metro

Clue Solution
Chars BLACKENS
Begins STARTS
Surprised, caught … UNAWARES
Genetically alter MUTATE
Blossoming FLOWERING
Swallowed liquid DRANK
Dinner chime GONG
Dentist, dental … SURGEON
Schedules AGENDAS
Unopened blooms BUDS
Groom feathers PREEN
Demolish (5,4) KNOCKDOWN
Remove (bullets from gun) UNLOAD
Frowning SCOWLING
Cruel person SADIST
Vision EYESIGHT
Hoodwinks BLUFFS
Second longest river AMAZON
Jack (playing card) KNAVE
Requiring NEEDING
Roared deeply THUNDERED
Revive (interest) REAWAKEN
Creeping furtively SNEAKING
Eras AGES
Former times (5,4) OLDENDAYS
Sound mufflers EARPLUGS
Gem-studded JEWELLED
Japanese rice wine SAKE
Patchy (of complexion) BLOTCHY
Jesting JOKING
Chess piece KNIGHT
New Zealanders KIWIS