Metro Crossword Answers July 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro July 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Significant
|MEANINGFUL
|Sharp twinge
|STAB
|Hurried
|RACED
|Charging with crime
|INDICTING
|Amateurish
|INEXPERT
|Supermarket lane
|AISLE
|Beards
|GOATEES
|Sly laugh
|SNIGGER
|Coach-trip fee (3,4)
|BUSFARE
|Rifle shots
|GUNFIRE
|Accumulate
|AMASS
|Harbour vessels
|TUGBOATS
|Vital
|ESSENTIAL
|Xmas song
|CAROL
|Subsided
|SUNK
|Soreness
|TENDERNESS
|Pre-euro German currency unit
|MARK
|South African ruling party (1,1,1)
|ANC
|Pointer, … finger
|INDEX
|Motorless planes
|GLIDERS
|Makes current
|UPDATES
|Follows closely
|TAILS
|Generous (3,7)
|BIGHEARTED
|Special event
|OCCASION
|Approaches
|NEARS
|Kitchen whisks
|EGGBEATERS
|Passing by (of time)
|ELAPSING
|Shame
|GUILT
|Coil around
|ENTWINE
|Gawked
|GOGGLED
|Criminal fire-setting
|ARSON
|Take place
|OCCUR
|Unfortunately
|ALAS
|Type of whiskey
|RYE