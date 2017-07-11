Metro Crossword Answers July 11th 2017

Clue Solution
Significant MEANINGFUL
Sharp twinge STAB
Hurried RACED
Charging with crime INDICTING
Amateurish INEXPERT
Supermarket lane AISLE
Beards GOATEES
Sly laugh SNIGGER
Coach-trip fee (3,4) BUSFARE
Rifle shots GUNFIRE
Accumulate AMASS
Harbour vessels TUGBOATS
Vital ESSENTIAL
Xmas song CAROL
Subsided SUNK
Soreness TENDERNESS
Pre-euro German currency unit MARK
South African ruling party (1,1,1) ANC
Pointer, … finger INDEX
Motorless planes GLIDERS
Makes current UPDATES
Follows closely TAILS
Generous (3,7) BIGHEARTED
Special event OCCASION
Approaches NEARS
Kitchen whisks EGGBEATERS
Passing by (of time) ELAPSING
Shame GUILT
Coil around ENTWINE
Gawked GOGGLED
Criminal fire-setting ARSON
Take place OCCUR
Unfortunately ALAS
Type of whiskey RYE