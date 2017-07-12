Metro Crossword Answers July 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro July 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Pregnancy labour
|CHILDBIRTH
|Swirl
|EDDY
|Incite to action
|IMPEL
|Crisp roast pork skin
|CRACKLING
|Strains
|STRESSES
|Extinct birds
|DODOS
|Meat retailer
|BUTCHER
|Ballerina, Anna …
|PAVLOVA
|Shopping malls
|CENTRES
|007’s drink (shaken, not stirred)
|MARTINI
|Batty
|NUTTY
|Till, cash …
|REGISTER
|Childish
|INFANTILE
|Intimidate
|BULLY
|Gee!
|GOSH
|Climaxes
|CRESCENDOS
|Invent (phrase)
|COIN
|Little devil
|IMP
|Probe
|DELVE
|Tooth
|INCISOR
|Joins forces (with) (5,2)
|TEAMSUP
|Dehydrated (food)
|DRIED
|Tito’s land
|YUGOSLAVIA
|Acrobatic parachutist
|SKYDIVER
|Saturn’s largest satellite
|TITAN
|Running away
|ABSCONDING
|Hastening
|HURRYING
|Salad dressing liquid, … oil
|OLIVE
|More churlish
|SURLIER
|Robbers
|MUGGERS
|Lovers’ squabbles
|TIFFS
|Precious fur
|SABLE
|… & nays
|AYES
|60s drug (1,1,1)
|LSD