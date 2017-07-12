Metro Crossword Answers July 12th 2017

Clue Solution
Pregnancy labour CHILDBIRTH
Swirl EDDY
Incite to action IMPEL
Crisp roast pork skin CRACKLING
Strains STRESSES
Extinct birds DODOS
Meat retailer BUTCHER
Ballerina, Anna … PAVLOVA
Shopping malls CENTRES
007’s drink (shaken, not stirred) MARTINI
Batty NUTTY
Till, cash … REGISTER
Childish INFANTILE
Intimidate BULLY
Gee! GOSH
Climaxes CRESCENDOS
Invent (phrase) COIN
Little devil IMP
Probe DELVE
Tooth INCISOR
Joins forces (with) (5,2) TEAMSUP
Dehydrated (food) DRIED
Tito’s land YUGOSLAVIA
Acrobatic parachutist SKYDIVER
Saturn’s largest satellite TITAN
Running away ABSCONDING
Hastening HURRYING
Salad dressing liquid, … oil OLIVE
More churlish SURLIER
Robbers MUGGERS
Lovers’ squabbles TIFFS
Precious fur SABLE
… & nays AYES
60s drug (1,1,1) LSD