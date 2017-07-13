Metro Crossword Answers July 13th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro July 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Shake continuously & rapidly VIBRATE
Bright (colours) VIBRANT
Inoculation fluid VACCINE
Honourable NOBLE
Coronet TIARA
Second court hearing RETRIAL
Perspire SWEAT
Painter’s tripod EASEL
Saying ADAGE
Feared virus, bird … FLU
Thrilled exclamation OOH
Precocious little girl MADAM
Obliterate ERASE
Mummy & … DADDY
Triumph VICTORY
Book’s name TITLE
Gentle prod NUDGE
Copy REPLICA
Cruel people SADISTS
Got to one’s feet (5,2) STOODUP
Most conceited VAINEST
Farewell (3-3) BYEBYE
Commercial ADVERT
Het up EXCITED
Masking VEILING
Bug BEETLE
Soothes ALLAYS
Molasses TREACLE
Borders on ABUTS
Scent AROMA
Ambition AIM
Also AND
Shady tree ELM
Simmers with rage SEETHES
Receives ACCEPTS
Great pains AGONIES
Emotionally stimulated (5,2) HYPEDUP
Be present at ATTEND
Turns inside-out EVERTS
Generator DYNAMO
Missed DODGED