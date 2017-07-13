Metro Crossword Answers July 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro July 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Shake continuously & rapidly
|VIBRATE
|Bright (colours)
|VIBRANT
|Inoculation fluid
|VACCINE
|Honourable
|NOBLE
|Coronet
|TIARA
|Second court hearing
|RETRIAL
|Perspire
|SWEAT
|Painter’s tripod
|EASEL
|Saying
|ADAGE
|Feared virus, bird …
|FLU
|Thrilled exclamation
|OOH
|Precocious little girl
|MADAM
|Obliterate
|ERASE
|Mummy & …
|DADDY
|Triumph
|VICTORY
|Book’s name
|TITLE
|Gentle prod
|NUDGE
|Copy
|REPLICA
|Cruel people
|SADISTS
|Got to one’s feet (5,2)
|STOODUP
|Most conceited
|VAINEST
|Farewell (3-3)
|BYEBYE
|Commercial
|ADVERT
|Het up
|EXCITED
|Masking
|VEILING
|Bug
|BEETLE
|Soothes
|ALLAYS
|Molasses
|TREACLE
|Borders on
|ABUTS
|Scent
|AROMA
|Ambition
|AIM
|Also
|AND
|Shady tree
|ELM
|Simmers with rage
|SEETHES
|Receives
|ACCEPTS
|Great pains
|AGONIES
|Emotionally stimulated (5,2)
|HYPEDUP
|Be present at
|ATTEND
|Turns inside-out
|EVERTS
|Generator
|DYNAMO
|Missed
|DODGED