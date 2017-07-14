Metro Crossword Answers July 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro July 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Craftiness
|SNEAKINESS
|Smile
|GRIN
|Mickey Mouse’s pup
|PLUTO
|Barman
|BARTENDER
|Living
|EXISTING
|Herbal sachet, bouquet …
|GARNI
|Complaining
|MOANING
|Discolours through age
|YELLOWS
|Toxic fumes protector (3,4)
|GASMASK
|Procedures
|SYSTEMS
|Check (accounts)
|AUDIT
|Public speeches
|ORATIONS
|Urging
|IMPLORING
|Piece of glowing coal
|EMBER
|Unclothed
|NUDE
|Attackers
|AGGRESSORS
|Drinks slowly
|SIPS
|… de Cologne
|EAU
|Door handles
|KNOBS
|Arresting
|NABBING
|Scrawny
|SCRAGGY
|Jockey
|RIDER
|Egotist
|NARCISSIST
|Beach birds
|SEAGULLS
|Takes bone photos (1-4)
|XRAYS
|Settlement overseas
|EMIGRATION
|Immobility
|INACTION
|Atlantic or Pacific
|OCEAN
|Clued-up
|KNOWING
|Totter
|STAGGER
|Tranquillised
|DOPED
|Single articles
|ITEMS
|Hot drink dispensers
|URNS
|Disapproving call
|BOO