Metro Crossword Answers July 14th 2017

Clue Solution
Craftiness SNEAKINESS
Smile GRIN
Mickey Mouse’s pup PLUTO
Barman BARTENDER
Living EXISTING
Herbal sachet, bouquet … GARNI
Complaining MOANING
Discolours through age YELLOWS
Toxic fumes protector (3,4) GASMASK
Procedures SYSTEMS
Check (accounts) AUDIT
Public speeches ORATIONS
Urging IMPLORING
Piece of glowing coal EMBER
Unclothed NUDE
Attackers AGGRESSORS
Drinks slowly SIPS
… de Cologne EAU
Door handles KNOBS
Arresting NABBING
Scrawny SCRAGGY
Jockey RIDER
Egotist NARCISSIST
Beach birds SEAGULLS
Takes bone photos (1-4) XRAYS
Settlement overseas EMIGRATION
Immobility INACTION
Atlantic or Pacific OCEAN
Clued-up KNOWING
Totter STAGGER
Tranquillised DOPED
Single articles ITEMS
Hot drink dispensers URNS
Disapproving call BOO