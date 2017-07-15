Metro Crossword Answers July 15th 2017

Reckless person TEARAWAY
Overcook OVERDO
Fluid seepages LEAKAGES
Narcotic drug OPIATE
Most attractive PRETTIEST
Allude REFER
Female rabbits DOES
Craved DESIRED
Modernised UPDATED
Surrender (land) CEDE
Queen’s dog CORGI
Losing strength WEAKENING
Inborn INBRED
XIX NINETEEN
Lubricate GREASE
Type of tyre (5-3) CROSSPLY
Bell-shaped flowers TULIPS
Humbled ABASED
Make suitable ADAPT
Never growing old AGELESS
Evaporated VAPORISED
Reconfirm REAFFIRM
Overrule OVERRIDE
Breeding male STUD
Unfancied contenders OUTSIDERS
Chewing MUNCHING
Lovable ADORABLE
Become apparent to, … on DAWN
Wilder (of scheme) CRAZIER
Evaluate (4,2) SIZEUP
The A of CIA AGENCY
Equally balances EVENS