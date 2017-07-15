Metro Crossword Answers July 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro July 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Reckless person
|TEARAWAY
|Overcook
|OVERDO
|Fluid seepages
|LEAKAGES
|Narcotic drug
|OPIATE
|Most attractive
|PRETTIEST
|Allude
|REFER
|Female rabbits
|DOES
|Craved
|DESIRED
|Modernised
|UPDATED
|Surrender (land)
|CEDE
|Queen’s dog
|CORGI
|Losing strength
|WEAKENING
|Inborn
|INBRED
|XIX
|NINETEEN
|Lubricate
|GREASE
|Type of tyre (5-3)
|CROSSPLY
|Bell-shaped flowers
|TULIPS
|Humbled
|ABASED
|Make suitable
|ADAPT
|Never growing old
|AGELESS
|Evaporated
|VAPORISED
|Reconfirm
|REAFFIRM
|Overrule
|OVERRIDE
|Breeding male
|STUD
|Unfancied contenders
|OUTSIDERS
|Chewing
|MUNCHING
|Lovable
|ADORABLE
|Become apparent to, … on
|DAWN
|Wilder (of scheme)
|CRAZIER
|Evaluate (4,2)
|SIZEUP
|The A of CIA
|AGENCY
|Equally balances
|EVENS