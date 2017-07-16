Metro Crossword Answers July 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro July 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Depict with a picture or drawing
|ILLUSTRATE
|Go away!
|SHOO
|Glowing coal fragment
|EMBER
|Shaking
|VIBRATING
|Cattle charge
|STAMPEDE
|Embark (3,2)
|GETON
|Room radiators
|HEATERS
|Spiritual meetings
|SEANCES
|Shut noisily
|SLAMMED
|Silt-removing boat
|DREDGER
|Reaches optimum performance
|PEAKS
|… & sisters
|BROTHERS
|Core
|EPICENTRE
|Tinkerbell is one
|FAIRY
|Viewed speculatively
|EYED
|Evaluation
|ASSESSMENT
|Freezes, … over
|ICES
|Tennis shot
|LOB
|Skedaddle
|SCRAM
|Appraisals (of films)
|REVIEWS
|Pills
|TABLETS
|Lift
|HOIST
|Planners
|ORGANISERS
|Lingo
|LANGUAGE
|Jewelled crown
|TIARA
|Castle or pawn
|CHESSPIECE
|Tangled up
|ENMESHED
|Tobacco product
|CIGAR
|Arguments
|DEBATES
|Bishop’s district
|DIOCESE
|Aussie city, … Springs
|ALICE
|Blusters, … & puffs
|HUFFS
|Sac
|CYST
|Fury
|IRE