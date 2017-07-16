Metro Crossword Answers July 16th 2017

Metro

Clue Solution
Depict with a picture or drawing ILLUSTRATE
Go away! SHOO
Glowing coal fragment EMBER
Shaking VIBRATING
Cattle charge STAMPEDE
Embark (3,2) GETON
Room radiators HEATERS
Spiritual meetings SEANCES
Shut noisily SLAMMED
Silt-removing boat DREDGER
Reaches optimum performance PEAKS
… & sisters BROTHERS
Core EPICENTRE
Tinkerbell is one FAIRY
Viewed speculatively EYED
Evaluation ASSESSMENT
Freezes, … over ICES
Tennis shot LOB
Skedaddle SCRAM
Appraisals (of films) REVIEWS
Pills TABLETS
Lift HOIST
Planners ORGANISERS
Lingo LANGUAGE
Jewelled crown TIARA
Castle or pawn CHESSPIECE
Tangled up ENMESHED
Tobacco product CIGAR
Arguments DEBATES
Bishop’s district DIOCESE
Aussie city, … Springs ALICE
Blusters, … & puffs HUFFS
Sac CYST
Fury IRE