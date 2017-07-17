Metro Crossword Answers July 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro July 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Bladder inflammation
|CYSTITIS
|Sponge dessert
|TRIFLE
|Sheds
|DISCARDS
|Parried, … off
|FENDED
|Mild
|TEMPERATE
|Jewelled headband
|TIARA
|Large cups
|MUGS
|Artillery fire
|BARRAGE
|Assaults
|ASSAILS
|Youths
|LADS
|Customary practice
|USAGE
|Throttled
|STRANGLED
|Most frozen
|ICIEST
|Niftiest
|NIMBLEST
|Chuckle
|GIGGLE
|Set apart
|ISOLATED
|Army students
|CADETS
|Magic saying, open …!
|SESAME
|Angry
|IRATE
|Calcutta natives
|INDIANS
|Went back in (2-7)
|REENTERED
|Dwindle (4,4)
|FADEAWAY
|Made beloved
|ENDEARED
|Action word
|VERB
|Widespread
|UNIVERSAL
|Aging
|MATURING
|Getting away
|ESCAPING
|Waist ribbon
|SASH
|Trucks
|LORRIES
|Customer
|CLIENT
|Reworked (text)
|EDITED
|Peace prize
|NOBEL