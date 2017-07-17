Metro Crossword Answers July 17th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro July 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Bladder inflammation CYSTITIS
Sponge dessert TRIFLE
Sheds DISCARDS
Parried, … off FENDED
Mild TEMPERATE
Jewelled headband TIARA
Large cups MUGS
Artillery fire BARRAGE
Assaults ASSAILS
Youths LADS
Customary practice USAGE
Throttled STRANGLED
Most frozen ICIEST
Niftiest NIMBLEST
Chuckle GIGGLE
Set apart ISOLATED
Army students CADETS
Magic saying, open …! SESAME
Angry IRATE
Calcutta natives INDIANS
Went back in (2-7) REENTERED
Dwindle (4,4) FADEAWAY
Made beloved ENDEARED
Action word VERB
Widespread UNIVERSAL
Aging MATURING
Getting away ESCAPING
Waist ribbon SASH
Trucks LORRIES
Customer CLIENT
Reworked (text) EDITED
Peace prize NOBEL