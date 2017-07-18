Metro Crossword Answers July 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro July 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Layer of frozen water (3,4)
|ICEFLOE
|Lecherous
|LUSTFUL
|Vulgarly
|CRUDELY
|Whinny
|NEIGH
|Peru beast
|LLAMA
|Imposing structure
|EDIFICE
|Prod with elbow
|NUDGE
|Awe
|DREAD
|Rule (of monarch)
|REIGN
|Unhappy
|SAD
|French no
|NON
|Drive forward
|IMPEL
|Docks
|QUAYS
|Roadway edgings
|KERBS
|Model of virtue
|PARAGON
|Electronic message
|Take place
|OCCUR
|Unspoilt
|IDYLLIC
|Brutal people
|SADISTS
|Hang
|SUSPEND
|Pressing clothes
|IRONING
|Glimpsed
|ESPIED
|Chinese fruit
|LYCHEE
|Evasive
|ELUSIVE
|Grinning suggestively
|LEERING
|Fashioned
|STYLED
|Feminine
|FEMALE
|Geckos
|LIZARDS
|Dizzy
|GIDDY
|Remove soap from
|RINSE
|Typist’s ailment (1,1,1)
|RSI
|Mischievous kid
|IMP
|Nothing
|NIL
|Unoiled hinge sounds
|SQUEAKS
|Sufferers for cause
|MARTYRS
|Swamps
|ENGULFS
|Seized (throne)
|USURPED
|Astonished
|AMAZED
|Divides
|SPLITS
|Raps
|KNOCKS
|Say from memory
|RECITE