Metro Crossword Answers July 18th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro July 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Layer of frozen water (3,4) ICEFLOE
Lecherous LUSTFUL
Vulgarly CRUDELY
Whinny NEIGH
Peru beast LLAMA
Imposing structure EDIFICE
Prod with elbow NUDGE
Awe DREAD
Rule (of monarch) REIGN
Unhappy SAD
French no NON
Drive forward IMPEL
Docks QUAYS
Roadway edgings KERBS
Model of virtue PARAGON
Electronic message EMAIL
Take place OCCUR
Unspoilt IDYLLIC
Brutal people SADISTS
Hang SUSPEND
Pressing clothes IRONING
Glimpsed ESPIED
Chinese fruit LYCHEE
Evasive ELUSIVE
Grinning suggestively LEERING
Fashioned STYLED
Feminine FEMALE
Geckos LIZARDS
Dizzy GIDDY
Remove soap from RINSE
Typist’s ailment (1,1,1) RSI
Mischievous kid IMP
Nothing NIL
Unoiled hinge sounds SQUEAKS
Sufferers for cause MARTYRS
Swamps ENGULFS
Seized (throne) USURPED
Astonished AMAZED
Divides SPLITS
Raps KNOCKS
Say from memory RECITE