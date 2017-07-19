Metro Crossword Answers July 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro July 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Memorials
|MONUMENTS
|Detected sound
|HEARD
|Move on hands & knees
|CRAWL
|Idlest
|LAZIEST
|Bullfight cheer
|OLE
|Desk compartment
|DRAWER
|Computer input
|DATA
|Disgusted expression
|GRIMACE
|Onion
|SHALLOT
|Drifter
|VAGRANT
|Crackled softly (of leaves)
|RUSTLED
|Quantity of paper
|REAM
|Demeanour
|MANNER
|Fly trap
|WEB
|Rubbers
|ERASERS
|Whereabouts excuse
|ALIBI
|Part with cash
|SPEND
|Plastic bag material
|POLYTHENE
|Exaggeratedly masculine
|MACHO
|Making more orderly
|NEATENING
|Overly emotional plays
|MELODRAMAS
|Tell (story)
|NARRATE
|Retailers
|SELLERS
|Light fog
|HAZE
|Stadium
|ARENA
|Diminished value (from)
|DETRACTED
|Valet
|MANSERVANT
|Private teacher
|GOVERNESS
|Spotless (4-5)
|LILYWHITE
|Joins forces (5,2)
|TEAMSUP
|Repeat subscription
|RENEWAL
|Humble (oneself)
|ABASE
|Kickback
|BRIBE
|Pay attention to
|HEED