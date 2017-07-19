Metro Crossword Answers July 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Memorials MONUMENTS
Detected sound HEARD
Move on hands & knees CRAWL
Idlest LAZIEST
Bullfight cheer OLE
Desk compartment DRAWER
Computer input DATA
Disgusted expression GRIMACE
Onion SHALLOT
Drifter VAGRANT
Crackled softly (of leaves) RUSTLED
Quantity of paper REAM
Demeanour MANNER
Fly trap WEB
Rubbers ERASERS
Whereabouts excuse ALIBI
Part with cash SPEND
Plastic bag material POLYTHENE
Exaggeratedly masculine MACHO
Making more orderly NEATENING
Overly emotional plays MELODRAMAS
Tell (story) NARRATE
Retailers SELLERS
Light fog HAZE
Stadium ARENA
Diminished value (from) DETRACTED
Valet MANSERVANT
Private teacher GOVERNESS
Spotless (4-5) LILYWHITE
Joins forces (5,2) TEAMSUP
Repeat subscription RENEWAL
Humble (oneself) ABASE
Kickback BRIBE
Pay attention to HEED