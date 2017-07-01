Metro Crossword Answers July 1st 2017

Clue Solution
Immunise VACCINATE
Dull (food) BLAND
Becomes threadbare, … out WEARS
Inside INDOORS
Jug rim LIP
Mariner SEAMAN
Thought IDEA
Baby birds of prey EAGLETS
Stored secretly HOARDED
Defrauded FLEECED
Brought on INDUCED
Cries like crow CAWS
Out of the country ABROAD
Siesta NAP
Chaperones or companions ESCORTS
Chirp TWEET
Trifled or played (with) TOYED
Wears fancy costume (7,2) DRESSESUP
Non-consonant VOWEL
Sparkling wine CHAMPAGNE
Continual urging INSISTENCE
Jungle wildlife or cats & dogs ANIMALS
Inscription on tomb EPITAPH
Corpse BODY
Keep clear of AVOID
Threw away DISCARDED
Applicants CANDIDATES
Well-organised EFFICIENT
Brandy vessels DECANTERS
Humiliated DEBASED
Quarantine ISOLATE
Zany or entertainingly silly WACKY
Raise (price) (3,2) PUTUP
Waterless ARID