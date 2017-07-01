Metro Crossword Answers July 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro July 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Immunise
|VACCINATE
|Dull (food)
|BLAND
|Becomes threadbare, … out
|WEARS
|Inside
|INDOORS
|Jug rim
|LIP
|Mariner
|SEAMAN
|Thought
|IDEA
|Baby birds of prey
|EAGLETS
|Stored secretly
|HOARDED
|Defrauded
|FLEECED
|Brought on
|INDUCED
|Cries like crow
|CAWS
|Out of the country
|ABROAD
|Siesta
|NAP
|Chaperones or companions
|ESCORTS
|Chirp
|TWEET
|Trifled or played (with)
|TOYED
|Wears fancy costume (7,2)
|DRESSESUP
|Non-consonant
|VOWEL
|Sparkling wine
|CHAMPAGNE
|Continual urging
|INSISTENCE
|Jungle wildlife or cats & dogs
|ANIMALS
|Inscription on tomb
|EPITAPH
|Corpse
|BODY
|Keep clear of
|AVOID
|Threw away
|DISCARDED
|Applicants
|CANDIDATES
|Well-organised
|EFFICIENT
|Brandy vessels
|DECANTERS
|Humiliated
|DEBASED
|Quarantine
|ISOLATE
|Zany or entertainingly silly
|WACKY
|Raise (price) (3,2)
|PUTUP
|Waterless
|ARID