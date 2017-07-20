Metro Crossword Answers July 20th 2017

Clue Solution
Rounded up livestock MUSTERED
Finishes supply of (4,2) USESUP
Searching for minerals PROSPECTING
Common virus FLU
TV frequency band (1,1,1) UHF
Synthetic fabric NYLON
Fergie’s name SARAH
Cutlery used for sweets (7,6) DESSERTSPOONS
Army leaders (5,8) FIELDMARSHALS
Steam burn SCALD
Russian mountains URALS
Port working vessel TUG
Reproductive cells OVA
Low-cost INEXPENSIVE
Vitality ENERGY
Removes obstruction from UNBLOCKS
Uses sponge (4,2) MOPSUP
Brazil’s … Paulo SAO
Enlarges EXPANDS
Surpass EXCEL
Enrols (5,2) SIGNSUP
More secure SAFER
Most luxurious PLUSHEST
Sets fire to IGNITES
Butter/sugar candy FUDGE
Person taken from danger EVACUEE
Beginning ONSET
Based at sea OFFSHORE
Eluding DODGING
Weapons cache ARSENAL
Says yes AGREES
Astir AWAKE
Colorado ski resort ASPEN
Olympic Games body (1,1,1) IOC