Metro Crossword Answers July 20th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Rounded up livestock
|MUSTERED
|Finishes supply of (4,2)
|USESUP
|Searching for minerals
|PROSPECTING
|Common virus
|FLU
|TV frequency band (1,1,1)
|UHF
|Synthetic fabric
|NYLON
|Fergie’s name
|SARAH
|Cutlery used for sweets (7,6)
|DESSERTSPOONS
|Army leaders (5,8)
|FIELDMARSHALS
|Steam burn
|SCALD
|Russian mountains
|URALS
|Port working vessel
|TUG
|Reproductive cells
|OVA
|Low-cost
|INEXPENSIVE
|Vitality
|ENERGY
|Removes obstruction from
|UNBLOCKS
|Uses sponge (4,2)
|MOPSUP
|Brazil’s … Paulo
|SAO
|Enlarges
|EXPANDS
|Surpass
|EXCEL
|Enrols (5,2)
|SIGNSUP
|More secure
|SAFER
|Most luxurious
|PLUSHEST
|Sets fire to
|IGNITES
|Butter/sugar candy
|FUDGE
|Person taken from danger
|EVACUEE
|Beginning
|ONSET
|Based at sea
|OFFSHORE
|Eluding
|DODGING
|Weapons cache
|ARSENAL
|Says yes
|AGREES
|Astir
|AWAKE
|Colorado ski resort
|ASPEN
|Olympic Games body (1,1,1)
|IOC