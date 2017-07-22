Metro Crossword Answers July 22nd 2017

Clue Solution
Short army hairstyle (4,3) CREWCUT
Beaten (cream) WHIPPED
Obstacle BARRIER
Witch’s hex SPELL
Ethiopia’s capital, Addis … ABABA
Role model, good … EXAMPLE
Noughts ZEROS
Long-handled spoon LADLE
2003 Australian Open winner, … Agassi ANDRE
Israeli city, … Aviv TEL
Animal doctor VET
Sag DROOP
Velvet-like leather SUEDE
Hormone organ GLAND
US property agent REALTOR
Happen OCCUR
Give approval to OKAYS
Ham it up OVERACT
Frocks DRESSES
Rainy SHOWERY
Upturn (boat) CAPSIZE
Make beloved ENDEAR
Steel ropes CABLES
Hard country, rough … TERRAIN
Speak softly WHISPER
Modern Jewish state ISRAEL
Warsaw is there POLAND
Injures DAMAGES
Leered at OGLED
Smithy block ANVIL
Also AND
Pair DUO
Telepathy (1,1,1) ESP
Astonish ASTOUND
Library patrons READERS
Fugitives OUTLAWS
Long & eventful journey ODYSSEY
Repeat performance ENCORE
Mistakes ERRORS
Cave GROTTO
Native American tribe APACHE