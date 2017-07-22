Metro Crossword Answers July 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro July 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Short army hairstyle (4,3)
|CREWCUT
|Beaten (cream)
|WHIPPED
|Obstacle
|BARRIER
|Witch’s hex
|SPELL
|Ethiopia’s capital, Addis …
|ABABA
|Role model, good …
|EXAMPLE
|Noughts
|ZEROS
|Long-handled spoon
|LADLE
|2003 Australian Open winner, … Agassi
|ANDRE
|Israeli city, … Aviv
|TEL
|Animal doctor
|VET
|Sag
|DROOP
|Velvet-like leather
|SUEDE
|Hormone organ
|GLAND
|US property agent
|REALTOR
|Happen
|OCCUR
|Give approval to
|OKAYS
|Ham it up
|OVERACT
|Frocks
|DRESSES
|Rainy
|SHOWERY
|Upturn (boat)
|CAPSIZE
|Make beloved
|ENDEAR
|Steel ropes
|CABLES
|Hard country, rough …
|TERRAIN
|Speak softly
|WHISPER
|Modern Jewish state
|ISRAEL
|Warsaw is there
|POLAND
|Injures
|DAMAGES
|Leered at
|OGLED
|Smithy block
|ANVIL
|Also
|AND
|Pair
|DUO
|Telepathy (1,1,1)
|ESP
|Astonish
|ASTOUND
|Library patrons
|READERS
|Fugitives
|OUTLAWS
|Long & eventful journey
|ODYSSEY
|Repeat performance
|ENCORE
|Mistakes
|ERRORS
|Cave
|GROTTO
|Native American tribe
|APACHE