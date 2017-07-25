Metro Crossword Answers July 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro July 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Melt THAW
Walkway PATH
Pastel painting WATERCOLOUR
Require NEED
Prudish person PRIG
Fasten (envelope) SEAL
Foundation BASE
Duet number TWO
Bigwig (1,1,1) VIP
Witness SEE
Bonkers MAD
Porridge flake OAT
Listen to HEED
Radio, TV, etc. MEDIA
Catch sight of ESPY
A long way off AFAR
Inflated self-images EGOS
Disable MAIM
Wash out RINSE
… or evens ODDS
Food enhancer (1,1,1) MSG
General Post Office (1,1,1) GPO
Unruly crowd MOB
Bunsen burner fuel GAS
Actress, Courteney … Arquette COX
Tick over IDLE
Castle water barrier MOAT
Judge’s garment ROBE
Staff roster ROTA
Performer ENTERTAINER
Boo & … HISS
Egyptian snakes ASPS
Doctrine TENET
Overwhelming AWESOME
Walk through water WADE
Business agreement DEAL
Space film genre (3-2) SCIFI
Members’ organisation CLUB
Young dogs PUPS
Takes into custody ARRESTS
Dutch city, The … HAGUE
Plus AND
Much … About Nothing ADO
Steering off course VEERING
Church ministers PRIESTS
Throat lump, … apple (4’1) ADAMS
Greek fable writer AESOP
Cured pork leg HAM
Spoil MAR
Historical era AGE
Absolutely! YES
Drinks (alcohol) IMBIBES
Medicos DOCTORS
Hair-setting jelly GEL
Icky substance GOO
Resin used in incense MYRRH
Uncles & … AUNTS
Takes bone photos (1-4) XRAYS
Wild beasts’ lairs DENS
Duelling weapon EPEE
Cleaning girl MAID
Sector AREA
