Metro Crossword Answers July 26th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Stalactite & …
|STALAGMITE
|Nostril or bellybutton ornament
|STUD
|Gullible
|NAIVE
|Flagrantly
|BLATANTLY
|Casually talking
|CHATTING
|Wall painting
|MURAL
|Masking
|VEILING
|Plight
|DILEMMA
|Most intrusive
|NOSIEST
|Tumble (of water)
|CASCADE
|Rough (diamonds)
|UNCUT
|Deviates
|DEFLECTS
|Key-of-the-door age (6-3)
|TWENTYONE
|First appearance
|DEBUT
|Feat
|DEED
|Assessable
|MEASURABLE
|Kitchen basin
|SINK
|French friend
|AMI
|Vigilant
|ALERT
|Crowding around
|MOBBING
|Strummed (banjo)
|TWANGED
|Private teacher
|TUTOR
|Cleaned with solvents (3-7)
|DRYCLEANED
|Timber-cutting factories
|SAWMILLS
|Waves down (taxi)
|HAILS
|Resulted
|EVENTUATED
|Individuality
|IDENTITY
|Implied
|MEANT
|Young frog
|TADPOLE
|Cappuccinos & lattes
|COFFEES
|Thin pancake
|CREPE
|Black-and-white sea duck
|EIDER
|Eyelid swelling
|STYE
|Baby’s apron
|BIB