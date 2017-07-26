Metro Crossword Answers July 26th 2017

Clue Solution
Stalactite & … STALAGMITE
Nostril or bellybutton ornament STUD
Gullible NAIVE
Flagrantly BLATANTLY
Casually talking CHATTING
Wall painting MURAL
Masking VEILING
Plight DILEMMA
Most intrusive NOSIEST
Tumble (of water) CASCADE
Rough (diamonds) UNCUT
Deviates DEFLECTS
Key-of-the-door age (6-3) TWENTYONE
First appearance DEBUT
Feat DEED
Assessable MEASURABLE
Kitchen basin SINK
French friend AMI
Vigilant ALERT
Crowding around MOBBING
Strummed (banjo) TWANGED
Private teacher TUTOR
Cleaned with solvents (3-7) DRYCLEANED
Timber-cutting factories SAWMILLS
Waves down (taxi) HAILS
Resulted EVENTUATED
Individuality IDENTITY
Implied MEANT
Young frog TADPOLE
Cappuccinos & lattes COFFEES
Thin pancake CREPE
Black-and-white sea duck EIDER
Eyelid swelling STYE
Baby’s apron BIB