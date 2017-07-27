Metro Crossword Answers July 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro July 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Damage (reputation)
|TARNISH
|Loses strength
|WEAKENS
|Tired
|WEARIED
|Japanese martial arts expert
|NINJA
|Alpaca relative
|LLAMA
|Sediment
|RESIDUE
|Attracted
|LURED
|Tossed greens
|SALAD
|Left over
|SPARE
|Sheep’s cry
|BAA
|Jump on one leg
|HOP
|Dog, … Bernard
|SAINT
|Stomach sore
|ULCER
|Pre-euro French currency unit
|FRANC
|Unconscious
|UNAWARE
|Knitted (of bones)
|FUSED
|Illustrious
|NOBLE
|No through road (4,3)
|DEADEND
|Black mark
|DEMERIT
|Railway shunting tracks
|SIDINGS
|Burrows
|TUNNELS
|Foot race competitor
|RUNNER
|Towards the middle
|INWARD
|Warms (5,2)
|HEATSUP
|Queerer
|WEIRDER
|Muddles
|ADDLES
|Involve or imply
|ENTAIL
|Threads
|STRANDS
|Avoid (capture)
|EVADE
|Hate
|ABHOR
|Crack army force (1,1,1)
|SAS
|My friend, mon …
|AMI
|Be humiliated, … humble pie
|EAT
|Softened (sound)
|MUFFLED
|Emphatic
|ADAMANT
|Tidies up
|NEATENS
|Agrees to
|ACCEPTS
|Tradition
|CUSTOM
|Steering blade
|RUDDER
|Managed (for oneself)
|FENDED
|Reddish-brown
|AUBURN