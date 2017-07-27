Metro Crossword Answers July 27th 2017

Clue Solution
Damage (reputation) TARNISH
Loses strength WEAKENS
Tired WEARIED
Japanese martial arts expert NINJA
Alpaca relative LLAMA
Sediment RESIDUE
Attracted LURED
Tossed greens SALAD
Left over SPARE
Sheep’s cry BAA
Jump on one leg HOP
Dog, … Bernard SAINT
Stomach sore ULCER
Pre-euro French currency unit FRANC
Unconscious UNAWARE
Knitted (of bones) FUSED
Illustrious NOBLE
No through road (4,3) DEADEND
Black mark DEMERIT
Railway shunting tracks SIDINGS
Burrows TUNNELS
Foot race competitor RUNNER
Towards the middle INWARD
Warms (5,2) HEATSUP
Queerer WEIRDER
Muddles ADDLES
Involve or imply ENTAIL
Threads STRANDS
Avoid (capture) EVADE
Hate ABHOR
Crack army force (1,1,1) SAS
My friend, mon … AMI
Be humiliated, … humble pie EAT
Softened (sound) MUFFLED
Emphatic ADAMANT
Tidies up NEATENS
Agrees to ACCEPTS
Tradition CUSTOM
Steering blade RUDDER
Managed (for oneself) FENDED
Reddish-brown AUBURN