Metro Crossword Answers July 28th 2017

Clue
Solution
Mideast native ARAB
Festival GALA
Approving or endorsing SANCTIONING
Shrill barks YAPS
Assistant AIDE
Slippery fish EELS
Wolf’s cry HOWL
Animal pouch SAC
Eloquence, gift of the … GAB
Irish group (1,1,1) IRA
Bar account TAB
Negative adverb NOT
Violently attack BASH
Reappear RECUR
Ancient harp LYRE
Opposite of west EAST
Indian dress SARI
District or region AREA
Needing a scratch ITCHY
Windmill blade VANE
Audio discs (1,2) CDS
Golly, … whiz! GEE
By all means YES
Mobile phone text (1,1,1) SMS
Curved bone RIB
Durable timber TEAK
Asian sauce bean SOYA
First man ADAM
Type of nuclear bomb ATOM
Vulnerable SUSCEPTIBLE
Declares SAYS
Jittery EDGY
Deep chasm or gulf ABYSS
Features ASPECTS
Police radio control room BASE
Tennis hotshots ACES
Late Princess of Wales DIANA
Linear measure INCH
Chew like rat GNAW
Dexterity AGILITY
Sports stadium ARENA
Throw LOB
Have OWN
Slums GHETTOS
Turns scarlet BLUSHES
In the lead AHEAD
Greek oil OLIVE
Snake, … constrictor BOA
Occupational overuse syndrome (1,1,1) RSI
Beam of light RAY
December 24, Christmas … EVE
Illegal party drug ECSTASY
Charged with bubbles AERATED
Ocean SEA
Slime GOO
Ages YEARS
Childhood swelling disease MUMPS
Uneven BUMPY
Large Australian birds EMUS
Give up (habit) KICK
Short theatre sketch SKIT
Harvard’s rival YALE
