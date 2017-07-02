Metro Crossword Answers July 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro July 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Increase volume of (sound)
|AMPLIFY
|Wash (clothes)
|LAUNDER
|To a sickening degree, ad …
|NAUSEAM
|Paralysis disease
|POLIO
|Happen
|OCCUR
|Recoups
|REGAINS
|Sill
|LEDGE
|Armoured vehicles
|TANKS
|Rugged peaks
|CRAGS
|Friend
|PAL
|African antelope
|GNU
|Squander
|WASTE
|Sudden light
|FLASH
|Open wound
|ULCER
|Renewed
|UPDATED
|To attack someone (3,2)
|SETON
|Hang loosely
|DRAPE
|Deceive (lover) (3-4)
|TWOTIME
|Ball shapes
|SPHERES
|Techniques
|SYSTEMS
|Competently
|ADEPTLY
|Jerked
|PULLED
|Take no notice of
|IGNORE
|Not as old as, … than
|YOUNGER
|Ogling, … at
|LEERING
|Maximum
|UTMOST
|Clergyman
|DEACON
|Recompense
|REDRESS
|Fish lungs
|GILLS
|Cherub
|ANGEL
|Bull’s mate
|COW
|Commercials
|ADS
|Look upon
|SEE
|Balances out
|OFFSETS
|Strenuous
|ARDUOUS
|Morsels
|TITBITS
|Gentle winds
|BREEZES
|Clip on
|ATTACH
|Pursuer
|HUNTER
|Goats’ mammary glands
|UDDERS
|Rough in texture
|COARSE