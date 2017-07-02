Metro Crossword Answers July 2nd 2017

Metro

Clue Solution
Increase volume of (sound) AMPLIFY
Wash (clothes) LAUNDER
To a sickening degree, ad … NAUSEAM
Paralysis disease POLIO
Happen OCCUR
Recoups REGAINS
Sill LEDGE
Armoured vehicles TANKS
Rugged peaks CRAGS
Friend PAL
African antelope GNU
Squander WASTE
Sudden light FLASH
Open wound ULCER
Renewed UPDATED
To attack someone (3,2) SETON
Hang loosely DRAPE
Deceive (lover) (3-4) TWOTIME
Ball shapes SPHERES
Techniques SYSTEMS
Competently ADEPTLY
Jerked PULLED
Take no notice of IGNORE
Not as old as, … than YOUNGER
Ogling, … at LEERING
Maximum UTMOST
Clergyman DEACON
Recompense REDRESS
Fish lungs GILLS
Cherub ANGEL
Bull’s mate COW
Commercials ADS
Look upon SEE
Balances out OFFSETS
Strenuous ARDUOUS
Morsels TITBITS
Gentle winds BREEZES
Clip on ATTACH
Pursuer HUNTER
Goats’ mammary glands UDDERS
Rough in texture COARSE