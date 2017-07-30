Metro Crossword Answers July 30th 2017

admin Metro

Clue Solution
Held spellbound or captivated ENTHRALLED
Boat race team CREW
Dally TARRY
Mexican dish GUACAMOLE
Able to read & write LITERATE
Whole amount TOTAL
Inoculation fluid VACCINE
From Madrid SPANISH
Join (in) PARTAKE
Law officer SHERIFF
Bake in oven ROAST
Touchdowns LANDINGS
Scare with threats TERRORISE
Very angry IRATE
Luncheon meat SPAM
Basic needs ESSENTIALS
Devours EATS
Coal by-product TAR
Nursery verse RHYME
Traveller’s gear LUGGAGE
Rubbers ERASERS
Perch ROOST
Axle (5,5) WHEELSHAFT
Geld CASTRATE
Become liable for INCUR
Disappears or dries up EVAPORATES
Lost in war, missing … (2,6) INACTION
… on the cake ICING
Choux pastries ECLAIRS
Heartfelt or genuine SINCERE
Main artery AORTA
Fool IDIOT
Front page stories NEWS
Also known as (1,1,1) AKA