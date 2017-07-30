Metro Crossword Answers July 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro July 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Held spellbound or captivated
|ENTHRALLED
|Boat race team
|CREW
|Dally
|TARRY
|Mexican dish
|GUACAMOLE
|Able to read & write
|LITERATE
|Whole amount
|TOTAL
|Inoculation fluid
|VACCINE
|From Madrid
|SPANISH
|Join (in)
|PARTAKE
|Law officer
|SHERIFF
|Bake in oven
|ROAST
|Touchdowns
|LANDINGS
|Scare with threats
|TERRORISE
|Very angry
|IRATE
|Luncheon meat
|SPAM
|Basic needs
|ESSENTIALS
|Devours
|EATS
|Coal by-product
|TAR
|Nursery verse
|RHYME
|Traveller’s gear
|LUGGAGE
|Rubbers
|ERASERS
|Perch
|ROOST
|Axle (5,5)
|WHEELSHAFT
|Geld
|CASTRATE
|Become liable for
|INCUR
|Disappears or dries up
|EVAPORATES
|Lost in war, missing … (2,6)
|INACTION
|… on the cake
|ICING
|Choux pastries
|ECLAIRS
|Heartfelt or genuine
|SINCERE
|Main artery
|AORTA
|Fool
|IDIOT
|Front page stories
|NEWS
|Also known as (1,1,1)
|AKA