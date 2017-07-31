Metro Crossword Answers July 31st 2017

Clue Solution
Stage drapes CURTAINS
Pasted down or clogged (up) GUMMED
London’s main airport HEATHROW
Held for trial, on … REMAND
Sinfully IMMORALLY
Fast jet effect, … boom SONIC
Large planter pots or yogurt containers TUBS
Intervenes or becomes involved (5,2) STEPSIN
Grain storehouse GRANARY
Location SITE
Characteristic or distinguishing feature TRAIT
Drowsy & sluggish LETHARGIC
Steps STAIRS
Divide or keep apart SEPARATE
Knights’ horses STEEDS
Fireproof material ASBESTOS
Joint inheritor COHEIR
Domains REALMS
Detest ABHOR
Pasta ribbons NOODLES
Most anxious or most uncomfortable UNEASIEST
Lack of generosity or stinginess MEANNESS
Inferring or drawing conclusions DEDUCING
Colorants DYES
Not changed UNALTERED
Self-obsessed people EGOTISTS
Computerised inventory DATABASE
Dog’s cry YELP
Couches SETTEES
Shocked & horrified AGHAST
Eight-piece groups OCTETS
Proverb ADAGE