Metro Crossword Answers July 31st 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Stage drapes
|CURTAINS
|Pasted down or clogged (up)
|GUMMED
|London’s main airport
|HEATHROW
|Held for trial, on …
|REMAND
|Sinfully
|IMMORALLY
|Fast jet effect, … boom
|SONIC
|Large planter pots or yogurt containers
|TUBS
|Intervenes or becomes involved (5,2)
|STEPSIN
|Grain storehouse
|GRANARY
|Location
|SITE
|Characteristic or distinguishing feature
|TRAIT
|Drowsy & sluggish
|LETHARGIC
|Steps
|STAIRS
|Divide or keep apart
|SEPARATE
|Knights’ horses
|STEEDS
|Fireproof material
|ASBESTOS
|Joint inheritor
|COHEIR
|Domains
|REALMS
|Detest
|ABHOR
|Pasta ribbons
|NOODLES
|Most anxious or most uncomfortable
|UNEASIEST
|Lack of generosity or stinginess
|MEANNESS
|Inferring or drawing conclusions
|DEDUCING
|Colorants
|DYES
|Not changed
|UNALTERED
|Self-obsessed people
|EGOTISTS
|Computerised inventory
|DATABASE
|Dog’s cry
|YELP
|Couches
|SETTEES
|Shocked & horrified
|AGHAST
|Eight-piece groups
|OCTETS
|Proverb
|ADAGE