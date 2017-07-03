Metro Crossword Answers July 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro July 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Best-looking
|HANDSOMEST
|Luncheon meat
|SPAM
|Illuminated (3,2)
|LITUP
|First
|INAUGURAL
|Explosive stick
|DYNAMITE
|Coach
|TRAIN
|Embittering
|SOURING
|Earn
|DESERVE
|Fishermen
|ANGLERS
|Harsh
|AUSTERE
|Warn
|ALERT
|Macabre
|GHOULISH
|Irks
|IRRITATES
|Demobilise
|DEMOB
|Dress
|GARB
|Unfaithful in marriage
|ADULTEROUS
|Assist
|HELP
|Bolt fastener
|NUT
|Brown film colour
|SEPIA
|Posting
|MAILING
|Marine plant
|SEAWEED
|Warm hooded coat
|PARKA
|Feigned illness
|MALINGERED
|Braggarts
|EGOTISTS
|Immature
|YOUNG
|Expanding (of conflict)
|ESCALATING
|Personality
|IDENTITY
|Coral shipping hazards
|REEFS
|Spotted
|SIGHTED
|Signs of sexual desire
|AROUSAL
|Inaccuracy
|ERROR
|Hand in (tax return)
|LODGE
|Wading bird
|IBIS
|Cow sound
|MOO