Metro Crossword Answers July 3rd 2017

Clue Solution
Best-looking HANDSOMEST
Luncheon meat SPAM
Illuminated (3,2) LITUP
First INAUGURAL
Explosive stick DYNAMITE
Coach TRAIN
Embittering SOURING
Earn DESERVE
Fishermen ANGLERS
Harsh AUSTERE
Warn ALERT
Macabre GHOULISH
Irks IRRITATES
Demobilise DEMOB
Dress GARB
Unfaithful in marriage ADULTEROUS
Assist HELP
Bolt fastener NUT
Brown film colour SEPIA
Posting MAILING
Marine plant SEAWEED
Warm hooded coat PARKA
Feigned illness MALINGERED
Braggarts EGOTISTS
Immature YOUNG
Expanding (of conflict) ESCALATING
Personality IDENTITY
Coral shipping hazards REEFS
Spotted SIGHTED
Signs of sexual desire AROUSAL
Inaccuracy ERROR
Hand in (tax return) LODGE
Wading bird IBIS
Cow sound MOO